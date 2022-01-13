At least 4 inches of snow, and possibly a foot, predicted for the Triad.

A weather system expected to move into the Triad for the holiday weekend could dump as much as a foot of snow before moving out of the area overnight Sunday, according to some forecasts.

As of noon Thursday, meteorologists at the Weather Channel in Atlanta were forecasting 8-12 inches of snow for Winston-Salem and Greensboro while AccuWeather, a private service based in State College, Pennsylvania, was predicting 4-8 inches of accumulation for the area.

The latest projections from the National Weather Service call for 1.2 inches by 7 a.m. Sunday, with snow expected to continue throughout the day and into Sunday night. Projections for the rest of Sunday, which likely will add significantly to expected totals, will be released late Thursday, said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office.

The weather system, now over the west coast of Canada, is expected to dive through the U.S. Plains and into the Deep South before turning northward and barreling through the Carolinas.

The Triad likely will escape freezing rain that now is forecast in eastern North Carolina, with areas north of Interstate 85 and west of I-95 experiencing mostly snow, Luchetti added.