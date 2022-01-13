At least 4 inches of snow, and possibly a foot, predicted for the Triad.

A weather system expected to move into the Triad for the holiday weekend could dump as much as a foot of snow before moving out of the area overnight Sunday, according to some forecasts.
As of noon Thursday, meteorologists at the Weather Channel in Atlanta were forecasting 8-12 inches of snow for Winston-Salem and Greensboro while AccuWeather, a private service based in State College, Pennsylvania, was predicting 4-8 inches of accumulation for the area.
The latest projections from the National Weather Service call for 1.2 inches by 7 a.m. Sunday, with snow expected to continue throughout the day and into Sunday night. Projections for the rest of Sunday, which likely will add significantly to expected totals, will be released late Thursday, said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Raleigh office.
The weather system, now over the west coast of Canada, is expected to dive through the U.S. Plains and into the Deep South before turning northward and barreling through the Carolinas.
The Triad likely will escape freezing rain that now is forecast in eastern North Carolina, with areas north of Interstate 85 and west of I-95 experiencing mostly snow, Luchetti added.
According to the weather service, there is a slight chance of rain beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, then a 50% probability of snow starting at 11 p.m. and an overnight low of about 23 degrees.
The snow chance increases to 90% all day Sunday and into Sunday night. The high Sunday will be around 30 degrees and the low overnight in the upper 20s, according to the weather service.
Clear skies and temperatures in the low-40s are expected for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
