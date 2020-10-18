At socially distanced Durham event, Biden criticizes Trump on leadership, health care

"With more than nine million direct voter contacts in North Carolina alone, Trump Victory's permanent, data-driven ground game cannot be matched by Joe Biden's anemic efforts in the Tar Heel State," said Trump Victory spokesman Gates McGavick.

In his speech in Durham, Biden noted the increases in reported cases of coronavirus on Thursday and Friday, and criticized President Trump for downplaying the status of coronavirus. "My grandfather would say, this guy's gone around the bend if he thinks we've turned the corner," he said, while car horns in the parking lot blared in support.

While COVID-19 cases dropped on Saturday, the state's health department reported an increase on Sunday.

"The president has known how bad this virus would be since January and he hid it from you," Biden said. "His excuse is that he didn't want Americans to panic. Americans don't panic. Donald Trump panics."

Biden also criticized Trump and other Republicans for trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, known also as Obamacare, which President Barack Obama championed when Biden served as vice president. Biden said he would not only continue the program but build on it.