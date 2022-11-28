 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atrium activates mobile emergency departments in Charlotte.

Atrium Health said Monday it plans to put its mobile emergency departments, known as MED-1, into use at its Charlotte flagship Carolinas Medical Center and Levine Children’s Hospital to free up space for critical-care patients.

Atrium officials said there are no current plans to deploy a mobile unit at affiliated Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center hospital facilities.

The healthcare system said utilizing the unit is one of its responses to pediatric and adult emergency departments in the Charlotte area experiencing an increase in patients due to flu and other viral illnesses.

Atrium has two mobile emergency department units.

Vicki Block, Atrium's central market president, said as the Charlotte region's only Level I Trauma Center, "we must be ready for anything and everything that could come through our doors."

Patients in need of laboratory work, medication refills or imaging, such as X-rays, could be seen in MED-1. Other examples of treatment administered might include rashes, ear pain, lacerations and minor sprains.

Patients seeking care will continue to go directly to the emergency room and will be directed by staff from there.

In a separate development, Atrium said it has formed a multi-year equipment supplier agreement with Siemens Healthineers.

Atrium said it would purchase $140 million in Siemens Healthineers devices and equipment, including advanced imaging technology, radiation oncology and precision endovascular robotics.

Atrium said the new equipment will be focused on improving health care in rural and underserved areas "by strategically strengthening economic mobility, health equity and access and focusing on environmental sustainability in the region."

