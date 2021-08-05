Atrium adds food supplier with ties to basketball legend Magic Johnson

Atrium Health said Thursday it has added SodexoMAGIC to its list of minority-operated suppliers and vendors in its Winston-Salem and Charlotte markets.

SodexoMAGIC provides food services at selected Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center hospitals.

The business is a joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Food Provisions LLC, the latter founded by basketball hall of fame member Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Johnson is the majority owner, chairman and chief executive of the SodexoMAGIC.

Atrium said it more than tripled its Minority Tier I spend between 2018 and 2020, and more than doubled its number of diverse suppliers. It projects to spend more than $100 million per year with minority suppliers by 2026.

