Atrium-Advocate Aurora mega-merger gains key regulatory approval

The prospective mega-merger between Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora cleared Monday a pivotal regulatory roadblock in Illinois that had put the approval process on hold for two months.

The combination of Atrium, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Advocate Aurora of Downers Grove, Ill., would create the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the U.S. with 67 hospitals in six states.

The proposed transaction, announced May 11, must be approved by state and federal regulators.

“We are pleased to see that the process continues to move forward, and remain optimistic our combination with Advocate Aurora Health will be finalized before the end of the year," Atrium said in a statement.

Multiple media sources reported the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 Monday on approving the proposed change of ownership for nine Advocate Aurora hospitals and one ambulatory surgery center in Illinois to the proposed combined healthcare system.

On Sept. 14, the board initially voted 3-2 against the request, but opted later in the meeting to provide the systems with more time to provide additional merger details.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the review board’s vote is needed since the proposed merger would change by at least 50% “the voting members of a nonprofit corporation’s board of directors that controls a healthcare facility’s operation, license, certification or physical plant and assets.”

The combined corporate entity would be named Advocate Health and based in Charlotte, with each system continuing to use its respective brand in local markets.

Although the board's approval is a key move forward, the mega-merger still requires the approval of the Federal Trade Commission.

When the board delayed its vote, Atrium said in a statement that “there are a number of regulatory bodies that have asked for information to review related to Atrium Health’s proposed strategic combination with Advocate Aurora Health.”

Advocate Aurora said in a statement that the “approval brings us one step closer to coming together with Atrium Health, which will allow us to improve the lives of our patients, the health of our communities and the opportunities for our team members.”

Advocate Aurora also projects the deal closing by year's end.

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that Advocate Aurora officials used the past two months to "answer many of the board’s questions in letters sent to the board, such as the reasons for the combination and the proposed governance structure."

"Several board members, however, expressed frustration Monday, even as they voted yes, with the rules and limitations surrounding their positions."

For example, board member Sandra Martell was quoted as saying that "the statute and rules have not kept pace with the mergers and acquisition environment."

SEIU Healthcare, which represents more than 90,000 union workers in the Midwest, said n an Aug. 24 letter to the Illinois board that it opposed the deal without assurances that hospitals in the Chicago area wouldn’t be shuttered to preserve profits.

Background

The combined system’s board would have equal members from both systems.

Atrium president and chief executive Eugene Woods initially would share chief executive responsibilities with Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate Aurora’s president and chief executive, for the first 18 months.

At that time, Skogsbergh would retire and Woods would remain as chief executive.

With markets in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin, the combined organization would serve 5.5 million patients and operate more than 1,000 doctors’ offices and 67 hospitals.

It would have more than 7,600 physicians, nearly 150,000 employees and annual revenues of more than $27 billion.

Wake Forest University School of Medicine would be the academic core of the combined entity. The Winston-Salem medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Wake Forest would be the only medical school in the system.

The systems said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

The systems touted their proposed combined clinical excellence — including in medical research and population health — as well as advanced capabilities in data analytics and digital consumer infrastructure as key value accelerators.

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office, which conducts anti-trust reviews of hospital merger applications, has said it “intends to closely watch this deal.”

In February, in response to Cone Health and Sentara ending their merger talks, state Attorney General Josh Stein released a statement in which he said “I have real concerns about this trend ... wave of hospital consolidations.”

He cited at that time HCA and Mission in Asheville, Novant Health Inc. and New Hanover Regional in Wilmington, and Wake Forest and Atrium — all of which he ultimately approved from an antitrust review.

“Bigger doesn’t always mean better,” Stein said. “In fact, it often means worse and more expensive.

“My office takes its role in scrutinizing proposed combinations seriously. I encourage all hospital directors to be certain that consolidation is actually in the interest of the patients and communities they serve before pursuing it.

The N.C. Healthcare Association expressed its support for hospital mergers in general, saying they can provide: standardization of clinical protocols, medical staff integration and other moves that can help to lower health care costs.

State treasurer Dale Folwell, who has been a fierce critic of major hospital mergers, said in May that the Atrium-Advocate merger “raises many red flags, chief among those is the monopolistic nature of the alliance.”

“Research consistently shows mergers and acquisitions do not deliver on hospital executives’ promises, but instead trigger higher costs, reduced access and the same or lower level of care.”