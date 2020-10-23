Atrium announces $3.4 billion in planned investments, including new tower, at Wake Forest Baptist Health over next 10 years

Fresh on the heels of a merger between Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health announced earlier this month, Atrium on Friday announced $3.4 billion in planned investments here over the next 10 years.

Atrium said $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities, including the construction of a new care tower at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The project calls for an upgraded emergency department and enhanced operating rooms and intensive care units. It also will build a new Eye Institute to serve the growing needs of the aging population of North Carolina.

There is also funding being earmarked for expansion of virtual care capabilities — including for behavioral health — and state-of-the-art clinical care services, making care more accessible and affordable.

“This commitment to grow our capabilities is part of what makes our strategic combination with Atrium Health so beneficial for our patients, our faculty and staff and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief academic officer for Atrium Health, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine.

The new Atrium Health enterprise is committing nearly $600 million to advance Wake Forest Baptist’s academic mission and further elevate its national reputation. Included in this are a new $150 million academic endowment created to fund additional education and research growth and a $70 million Academic Enrichment Fund to accelerate academic initiatives. Expansion of educational programs, biomedical research, clinical trials and life-saving treatments that improve health are also planned.

