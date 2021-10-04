Atrium: Charlotte innovation district will complement, not compete, with Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter

Zeller told Business N.C. that Mecklenburg has not received any requests for reimbursement of public infrastructure investment related to a Novant Health Inc. and UNC Health project in Charlotte.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A planned UNC School of Medicine branch campus at a Novant Health Inc. facility in Charlotte was disclosed in November. Novant, based in Winston-Salem, has its second biggest market in Charlotte at Presbyterian.

There are similar campuses in Asheville and Wilmington, the latter featuring a Novant collaboration at its recently acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Funding challenges

As of June the total public and private investment in Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter is more than $841 million.

The city’s overall investment has been at least $56 million, along with at least $5.85 million from Forsyth County.

Officials acknowledge, however, that Phase II will represent a much different development challenge given that the 28 acres do not contain buildings that qualify for historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Those tax credits attracted outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., that helped to offset up to 40% of the renovation costs of the historic buildings.