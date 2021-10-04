Atrium: Charlotte innovation district will complement, not compete, with Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter

Atrium Health has hired the longtime developer of Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem to recruit businesses, nonprofit and healthcare researchers to its planned Charlotte innovation district.
Atrium is partnering with Wexford Science and Technology on the 20-acre district near Charlotte's planned Wake Forest School of Medicine campus, set to open in 2024.
Innovation Quarter officials announced June 14 that Wexford would be the main developer for Phase II of its research district, while global design firm Perkins and Will will assist in developing and designing the master plan.
Wake Forest School of Medicine governs Innovation Quarter, which currently covers 1.2 million square feet, under the auspices of Wake Forest University.
Wexford, based in Baltimore, already operates 13 healthcare and medical research parks in the U.S.
Caroline Moore, Wexford's Southeast regional executive, could not be reached for comment about how Wexford plans to market the Charlotte innovation districts and how that would differ from its Winston-Salem efforts.
An August Charlotte Business Journal article has Dennis Miller, Wexford's vice president of development, quoted as saying the Charlotte district "will be a compact, urban area that is a mix of office, retail, housing and a 'mixing bowl' green space with access to transit."
"Wexford curates its tenants to ensure they will contribute to the district," Miller said. The plan is to attract smaller research companies that will serve as magnets for larger operations.
Sibling competition?
When asked about sibling competition between Innovation Quarter and the planned Charlotte innovation district, Atrium said in a statement that the intention is "to build upon the successes of the existing Innovation Quarter in a way that strengthens our regional economy, as well as our learning programs — advancing research into reality."
"We are working to identify and recruit complementary businesses that will strengthen the capabilities and outcomes in both Winston-Salem and Charlotte, while also working with other innovation districts in the state to enhance North Carolina’s reputation as a place known for innovation nationwide."
Atrium said the confirmation of the second Wake Forest School of Medicine campus "has continued to build excitement within the (Charlotte) community and promises to reshape the landscape of medical education through innovation, technology and diversity …"
Dr. Julie Freischlag, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean, repeated last week that "the proposed innovation district in Charlotte represents part of Atrium Health’s commitment to expanding the geography of innovation in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and between the two."
… Combined with Atrium Health’s current commitment to the recently announced second phase of development for the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem, the innovation district in Charlotte would create a new corridor for innovation across central/western North Carolina.”
$75 million request
Atrium's plan for financing its 1.5-million-square-foot innovation district includes requesting $75 million from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
That figure was disclosed last week during a Mecklenburg Board of Commissioners meeting.
Atrium has pledged to spend about $1.1 billion on the two projects.
Peter Zeller, Mecklenburg's economic development director, told Business North Carolina that Mecklenburg and Charlotte officials "are evaluating the request to ascertain public need and benefit, as has been done in similar requests for public infrastructure improvement reimbursements."
As part of Atrium and Wexford's pitch for the money, they project at least 11,500 new jobs, including potentially 3,450 to 4,600 that won't require a four-year college degree, within the planned medical school and innovation district over a 15-year period.
The Charlotte Observer quoted Zeller as saying that the innovation district will require "serious public support.”
Zeller told Business N.C. that Mecklenburg has not received any requests for reimbursement of public infrastructure investment related to a Novant Health Inc. and UNC Health project in Charlotte.
A planned UNC School of Medicine branch campus at a Novant Health Inc. facility in Charlotte was disclosed in November. Novant, based in Winston-Salem, has its second biggest market in Charlotte at Presbyterian.
There are similar campuses in Asheville and Wilmington, the latter featuring a Novant collaboration at its recently acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funding challenges
As of June the total public and private investment in Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter is more than $841 million.
The city’s overall investment has been at least $56 million, along with at least $5.85 million from Forsyth County.
Officials acknowledge, however, that Phase II will represent a much different development challenge given that the 28 acres do not contain buildings that qualify for historic rehabilitation tax credits.
Those tax credits attracted outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C., that helped to offset up to 40% of the renovation costs of the historic buildings.
“Unfortunately, we are all out of old buildings that we could reuse because we really like that work. Those days are over, sadly,” said Graydon Pleasants, head of development for the Innovation Quarter.
“As with the first phase, a strong public-private partnership with government agencies at the federal, state and local level will be key to realizing this next phase of development,” said a statement from Innovation Quarter.
Mayor Allen Joines said that “the city’s involvement in the first phase has produced a very solid return on investment for us, and we will continue to partner with the IQ and Wake Forest Medical Center to carry out this very exciting planned phase.”
Innovation Quarter officials said it plans to work with community leaders “to increase and strengthen physical links between the district and neighborhoods immediately to the east across U.S. 52.”
“Connectivity across Highway 52 has long been a challenge, and proposed infrastructure — including improved streetscapes, bridge enhancements and potential extension of Long Branch Trail — aims to improve the connectivity between Innovation Quarter and new developments like the Metropolitan Village, which was announced in April.”
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said the next phase of development “represents great potential for growing our economy and workforce, both within the district itself and across greater Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.”
“This exciting announcement will expand our portfolio of available space for companies to locate and grow,” he said.
“When companies and talent consider Winston-Salem, they are drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of the downtown core and the Innovation Quarter — the mix of creativity and innovation has become a symbol of Winston-Salem’s identity.”
Atrium Innovation Quarter plans
Phase II of Innovation Quarter, unveiled June 14, envisions as many as 10 buildings and up to 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28 acre site.
Innovation Quarter officials have provided a broad-strokes presentation on how the land on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway will be developed into Phase II of the North District.
Officials did not provide an overall project cost or a proposed completion date. It is the first formal plan for developing the 28 acres since the concept of a downtown research park surfaced in 1995.
The city’s bus station once operated on the land. The space also had been considered as a potential stadium site for a Major League Soccer team in 2000-01, a plan that fell apart when MLS chose instead to contract in 2001-02.
The first confirmed project in Phase II will be the Eye Institute that was announced in November 2019 as part of Atrium Health’s $2.8 billion commitment to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Another key element is a plan for up to 450 residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I. No developer has publicly committed to that portion of the plan.
Before the Eye Institute is completed in 2022, there will be a significant amount of infrastructure work, Pleasant said.
