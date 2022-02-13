Atrium combines pediatric heart programs at Brenner and Levine children's hospitals

The next step in the integration of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center into Atrium Health involves a joint pediatric heart program.

The two systems announced Friday that nationally recognized pediatric heart physicians and staff at Baptist’s Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are combining into one unit.

Brenner will retain its Winston-Salem presence.

“As this combined pediatric heart program grows, additional specialists will be added to the team in Winston-Salem,” according to the joint statement.

The systems said the combined heart program “will offer everything patients need at the most appropriate location.”

The most complex pediatric patients at Brenner’s now have direct access to Levine Children’s Hospital.

The Charlotte-based Levine Children’s hospital has a dedicated pediatric cardiac intensive care unit and a progressive care floor, serving as a “step-down” floor during recovery, with highly trained and dedicated teams.

The systems called the merger “a natural next step ... benefitting many pediatric heart patients and their families.”