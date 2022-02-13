 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atrium combines pediatric heart programs at Brenner and Levine children's hospitals
The next step in the integration of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center into Atrium Health involves a joint pediatric heart program.

outpatient center

This rendering illustrates a planned Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center. The 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.

The two systems announced Friday that nationally recognized pediatric heart physicians and staff at Baptist’s Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are combining into one unit.

Brenner will retain its Winston-Salem presence.

“As this combined pediatric heart program grows, additional specialists will be added to the team in Winston-Salem,” according to the joint statement.

The systems said the combined heart program “will offer everything patients need at the most appropriate location.”

The most complex pediatric patients at Brenner’s now have direct access to Levine Children’s Hospital.

The Charlotte-based Levine Children’s hospital has a dedicated pediatric cardiac intensive care unit and a progressive care floor, serving as a “step-down” floor during recovery, with highly trained and dedicated teams.

The systems called the merger “a natural next step ... benefitting many pediatric heart patients and their families.”

Derek Williams, section head of Brenner’s pediatric cardiology, said the two heart programs have collaborated on care for several years.

“We are fully committed to creating a unified and world-class pediatric heart program to deliver the best possible outcomes for children and their families,” Williams said.

The integration “provides a unique opportunity to reinvent and optimize our cardiac services for children,” said Dr. Joseph Paolillo, Atrium’s division chief of pediatric cardiology and medical director of the Congenital Heart Center.

“This collaboration and growth for the congenital heart program ensures that no patient needs to travel outside of our region for heart care.”

