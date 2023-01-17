Atrium debuts new Charlotte rehabilitation facility

Atrium Health has opened the Conlan Center at its Carolinas Rehabilitation center in Charlotte, which specializes in personalized therapy for common to complex conditions due to injury or illness.

The center replaces a structure constructed in 1950. It features 72 patient rooms, private treatment spaces, a therapy garden, and 16,000 square feet of inpatient and outpatient therapy space.

The center marks the first step in the modernization of the Carolinas Medical Center campus.

The center was paid for in part through a $30 million gift from Howard “Smoky” Bissell, his wife, Margaret, and Bissell Ballantyne to honor the life of the late David Conlan.

The Bissell gift also will be used "to advance the reach, geography and efficacy of existing and future rehabilitation services and programs" offered by Carolinas Rehabilitation, which encompasses five inpatient hospitals and 18 outpatient locations.

The new rehabilitation hospital will feature certified programs for spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury and cancer.

The physical medicine and rehabilitation clinic treats patients with a variety of needs and offers an OB-GYN clinic for people who regularly use wheelchairs.

Carolinas Rehabilitation admits more than 3,600 patients with life altering injuries and diseases. The physician and therapy clinics have over 250,000 patient visits in all subspecialty areas.