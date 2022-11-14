Atrium forms health insurance marketplace partnership with Ambetter

Ambetter of N.C. said Monday it is collaborating with Atrium Health on certain federal health insurance marketplace plans in the Triad and Charlotte markets.

Ambetter said it is “featuring Atrium Health in its offerings of quality and affordable health insurance to those markets.

That includes Atrium providing Ambetter with provider network options designed to “keep healthcare accessible and close to home for North Carolina residents.” Ambetter did not provide examples of those offerings in its news release.

Ambetter is a wholly owned subsidiary of health insurer giant Centene. Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Open enrollment for the 2023 version of the insurance marketplace lasts until Jan. 15.

Ambetter is providing coverage to 60 N.C. counties, including Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. The Atrium collaboration covers all but Alleghany and Wilkes.

It is serving nearly 30,000 enrollees in the state during 2022.

Among new options for 2023 to all members are telehealth services by Teladoc Health that include primary care providers, specialists, mental health providers and other support.

Those services would be available 24/7 for non-emergency health issues with no co-pay costs.

For more information, go to AmbetterofNorthCarolina.com.