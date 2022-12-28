Atrium gains $10 million gift toward women's care programs

Atrium Health has received a $10 million gift to its Giving Hope campaign from the C.D. Spangler Foundation.
The health-care system said the gift “will transform women’s care at Atrium Health facilities across the region by increasing access to care, expanding education and training programs to improve birth outcomes and providing children a healthy start in life to help prepare them for academic success.”
Atrium did not respond when asked about programs tied to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and the Triad.
The gift comes from Anna and Thomas Nelson. Thomas Nelson serves as chairman of Advocate Health and Atrium Health boards of directors.
This strategy will focus on women’s and young adolescent care in the following categories: experiential education and training for care providers; access to high-quality, culturally compassionate care close to home; and support for future academic growth in Women’s Care at Atrium.
North Carolina reports some of the poorest health outcomes for women, and the 11th highest infant mortality rate in the country.
Atrium said the gift will enhance its maternal care and healthy beginnings program, expanding both CenteringPregnancy, which engages moms in group prenatal care, and CenteringParenting, which emphasizes family centered, well-child care.
Atrium said participation in these programs has led to decreased rates of preterm and low-weight babies and improvements in breastfeeding rates, spacing between pregnancies, recommended health-care visits and immunization rates.
Additional support from the foundation will promote community doulas and in-home care.
The funding also will help expand the “Drive to Thrive” mobile medical outreach program to serve those who have limited access to reproductive, maternal and prenatal care.
Another funding goal is establishing a women’s care mobilized training program to deliver team-based medical simulation for health care professionals across the state.
“By taking this training on the road, Atrium Health will help providers promote safe birth practices, create consistency in contraception and reproductive education, and directly target disparities to improve health outcomes for women and babies,” said Dr. Katie Borders, assistant specialty medical director for Atrium’s Women’s Care.
