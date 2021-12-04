Atrium Health: 99.5% of workers complied with vaccination mandate

Atrium Health confirmed Friday that 0.5% of its 64,750 workforce failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Employees had been given until Nov. 30 to get either the two-dose regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the one-dose regimen of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Workers were also told they faced the possibility of termination if they did not comply.

With Atrium’s workforce of 64,750, the percentage confirmed by the health system would mean that roughly 324 employees did not comply with the mandate.

Atrium declined to say how many of those employees were fired or how many qualified for a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine mandate. Exempted employees are required to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including 14,000 in Forsyth County.

Atrium emphasized that "more than 99.5% have chosen to be in compliance with this requirement and to help us provide the safest care and work environment possible."

Terminated employees were offered career transition assistance, Atrium said.