Atrium Health enters Forsyth market with branded family medical practice

Atrium Health has planted its first branded medical practice presence in Forsyth County with a clinic in Clemmons.
In October, Atrium became the parent organization of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The key element of that combination is the commitment to build a Wake Forest School of Medicine campus on a 20-acre site in the midtown Charlotte area.
On Tuesday, an Atrium Health One Health Family Practice clinic opened at 2265 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, a former OrthoCarolina clinic.
The clinic is across the street from the Wake Forest Baptist campus at the intersection of Lewisville-Clemmons and Peace Haven roads. The two 45,000-square-foot buildings on the campus debuted in April 2012.
Atrium spokesman Dan Fogleman said One Health originated from a group of doctors in the Lake Norman vicinity joining the system.
The Clemmons clinic will be staffed by One Health providers, along with some Wake Forest Baptist practitioners also seeing patients there.
Besides typical family practice services, the Clemmons clinic offers: management of chronic diseases; treatment of minor injuries and illnesses; same-day sick visits; an in-office laboratory; and minor surgical procedures.
“Any plans for other possible One Health clinic locations in the region are still under discussion,” Fogleman said.
Atrium has committed to making $3.4 billion in planned capital and academic investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.
About $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities. The remaining $600 million will include a new $150 million academic endowment and a $70 million Academic Enrichment Fund to accelerate academic plans.
Expansion of educational programs, biomedical research, clinical trials and life-saving treatments are planned.
The key elements are:
A $450 million tower for the main Ardmore campus with a completion goal of the end of 2025.
The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive-care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
A new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million. A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined.
An eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter that is projected to serve about 90,000 patients annually.
