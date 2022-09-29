Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist unveils design of $450 million care tower

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist unveiled Thursday the design of a planned $450 million care tower during a groundbreaking event on the Ardmore hospital campus.

The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

For the past six months, construction crews have been removing a parking deck, completing the new helipad and preparing the site for construction.

Baptist said about 100,000 patients come through the emergency department annually. More than 4,300 injured adults and children are cared for at the Level I trauma center, and more than 500 adults and children are cared for in the burn center.

Baptist announced plans for the project initially in November 2019, then provided an update in October 2020 — shortly after Atrium and Baptist said they were combining into one entity under the Atrium umbrella.

Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said in a statement that the tower is "a reflection of our commitment to the entire Triad region, and part of a series of investments that will benefit both patients and the broader community."

The tower is part of an overall $3.4 billion Atrium commitment toward investments for Baptist and its communities by 2030.

Atrium said in October 2020 that $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities, including the tower and an eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter.

Baptist officials said there was no update on the status of the eye institute, which is projected to serve about 90,000 patients annually.

”We will not only provide excellent clinical care, but also help drive the local economy by creating more jobs, bringing training to the next generation of medical professionals, and reinforcing Winston-Salem as the destination for care in the country," Woods said.

The tower will provide a more modern architectural look with prominent use of windows, compared with the red-brick buildings that have come to define the Ardmore campus for decades.

“This new facility will allow us to enhance our clinical capabilities, build on our expertise, expand our educational and research opportunities and continue to attract the best and brightest learners, who are the next generation of health care professionals," said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Baptist's chief executive, dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and chief academic officer at Atrium.

Baptist operates the Triad and Northwest North Carolina's only Level I adult trauma center and Level I pediatric trauma center. It is one of only two burn centers in the state.

“The emergency department, operating room and intensive care areas are among the most stressful and tense areas for patients and teammates alike,” said Cathleen Wheatley, Baptist's president.

“We know that larger, brighter areas for staff, more natural light in patient areas, and access to outdoor green space for teammates and families help reduce stress and promote both wellness and healing.

"Our new facility will offer all of this.”

The general contractor represents a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. Architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.

Atrium said the remaining $600 million of its commitment will include a new $150 million academic endowment and a $70 million Academic Enrichment Fund to accelerate academic initiatives.

Expansion of educational programs, biomedical research, clinical trials and life-saving treatments that improve health are also planned.

On March 2021, Baptist disclosed plans to build a new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million.

A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been announced, and there was no update provided Thursday.

The children’s outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.