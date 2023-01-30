 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atrium Health website targeted by hackers

Atrium Health's website was offline Monday afternoon after a Russian hacking group posted a threat against the Charlotte-based hospital's network, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte.

The hacking group Killnet is known for “denial of service” attacks toward companies and government organizations, the station said. Denial of service attacks are cyber-attacks where a criminal overloads a targeted server with requests in order to prevent legitimate requests from being fulfilled.

After Killnet listed Atrium Health’s Cabarrus County location in a post on Telegram, access to AtriumHealth.org was either offline or severely limited as of about 4:30 p.m. Monday, WSOC-TV reported. Atrium Health was one of more than a dozen hospital systems listed as targets.

The company's main website and one for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist appeared to be functioning at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

