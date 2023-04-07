The total compensation for Atrium Health’s top executive, Gene Woods, soared 42.1% to just under $14 million in fiscal 2022, the Charlotte healthcare system said Friday in response to a public records request from the Winston-Salem Journal.

That's on top of a 24.3% jump to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021 for Atrium's president and chief executive.

Woods' base salary increased by 24.3% in 2022 to $3.73 million.

Atrium’s compensation and other corporate financial details gained interest in the Triad after the Charlotte-based system acquired Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — Forsyth County's largest employer — on Oct. 9, 2020.

By comparison, Novant Health Inc. gave Carl Armato, its chief executive and president, with a 10% jump in total compensation for fiscal 2021 to $4.47 million that featured a 16.7% bump in base salary to $2.03 million.

In addition to Woods' salary raise, he received a 41.7% jump in bonus to $5.4 million and a 123% increase in incentive pay to $2.9 million in incentives. There also was $2.34 million in all other compensation, up 35.3%, that was not itemized in the annual report.

By comparison, Woods’ total compensation was $7.91 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2019 and $6.06 million in 2018.

Critics, including state Treasurer Dale Folwell, say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while hospital compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits for top executives.

“These nonprofit hospital executives have lost their mission," Folwell said in February. "They are supposed to make people better, not make themselves richer.”

Atrium said the pay is justified, given the complexity of managing a large hospital system.

"Atrium Health continues to recruit and retain some of the most respected leaders in the industry," the Atrium Board of Commissioners said in a statement included with the filing.

"Those leaders have positioned Atrium Health in such a way that, today, we are part of an organization that is larger than both McDonald’s and Kraft Heinz, as well as leading local Fortune 500 firms like Duke Energy and Truist, in terms of total annual revenue."

Atrium-Advocate merger

In December, Atrium completed its mega-merger with Advocate Aurora, forming the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system with 67 hospitals and 150,000 employees in six states.

The combined corporate entity is named Advocate Health and based in Charlotte, with each system continuing to use its name in local markets. Advocate Aurora's primary markets are in the Chicago area and Milwaukee.

Advocate projects having annual revenue of more than $27 billion with more than 1,000 sites of care, more than 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses.

Woods is serving as co-chief executive of Advocate Health for 18 months with Advocate Aurora chief executive Jim Skogsbergh.

Skogsbergh will retire at that time, with Woods assuming the full chief executive duties.

Atrium could not be immediately reached as to whether Woods' 2022 compensation reflects any increase related to his co-chief executive role with Advocate Health.

Atrium statement

The Atrium Board of Commissioners said that "more than ever, health care administration requires strong, business-savvy leaders who can manage the complexities and challenges the industry is facing — and retaining top talent requires a competitive compensation package."

"As a nonprofit health system, we don’t have the luxury of providing stock options and other typical corporate perks."

However, corporate executives' stock and stock-option awards go up and down in value with the corporation's share price.

The board, as does its Triad counterparts with Novant and Cone Health, has said it sets executive compensation based primarily on “industry-standard best practices for well-governed tax-exempt organizations,” and that it used third-party expert advisors to review the total compensation program."

"Our governing board determines the compensation of our executives based upon independent, expert advice and national data on organizations of similar size, scope and complexity," the board said.

Atrium repeated its message that "it is important to note the total compensation for Atrium Health’s top-10 executives equates to less than one-half percent of total compensation for all teammates.”

Other top-five executives

Woods was not the only Atrium executive to receive a major compensation boost in 2022:

* Anthony DeFurio, chief financial officer: $1.57 million in base salary (up 19% over 2021); $1.59 million in bonuses (up 32.5%); and total compensation of $3.65 million (up 28.1%).

* Ken Haynes, president, greater Charlotte region: $1.37 million in base salary (up 18.1%); $1.39 million in bonuses (up 32.4%); and total compensation of $3.2 million (up 28%).

* Dr. Scott Rissmiller, chief physician executive: $1.16 million in base salary (up 18.3%); $1.18 million in bonuses (up 33%); $250,000 in incentives (unchanged); and total compensation of $2.98 million (up 25.2%).

* Brett Denton, chief legal officer and first time as a top-five executive: $990,178 in base salary; just more than $1 million in bonuses; and total compensation of $2.32 million.

The Atrium report listed the compensation for the top executives for four Atrium hospital market presidents and its Carolinas Rehabilitation center, which ranged from $808,248 to $1.16 million.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and former dean of the medical school, added the duties of chief academic officer for Atrium, and now Advocate Health.

Atrium said Freischlag’s compensation would not be listed in its top-10 executive compensation reports since Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is not a part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority. It will continue to be disclosed separately annually.

For fiscal 2020, Freischlag received a 40% increase — to $3.51 million — in total compensation. Freischlag served her third full year as the center’s chief executive in 2020.

Freischlag received a 5.6% raise in salary to $1.46 million. Bonus and incentive pay was unchanged at $663,750, along with $27,949 in other reportable compensation representing taxable life and disability insurance.