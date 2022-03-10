Atrium joins healthcare alliance focused on workforce issues

Atrium Health said Thursday it will be one of six founding members of the Evolve Health Alliance, which is being focused on addressing workforce issues such as diversity, best hiring practices and filling staffing vacancies.
Joining Atrium are: AdventHealth of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; Henry Ford Health System of Detroit; Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake City; Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, N.Y.; and OhioHealth of Columbus, Ohio.
The alliance's efforts will cover Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, according to the system.
A primary goal with the alliance is "working collectively to address key functional areas that will improve the diversity, well-being and engagement of their respective workforces and, ultimately, improve patient care in their respective communities."
The six systems have been collaborating through much of the COVID-19 pandemic on sharing workforce ideas and best practices.
The alliance allows the systems to "collectively develop new resources, so each is better positioned to take on some of the most pressing issues their workforces face today and into the future."
Those include:
* Best practices regarding initiatives that focus on the well-being of employees;
* Workforce data and analytics insights into how human capital programs and operations can be redefined;
* Collaboration to enhance innovation and implementation of diversity and inclusion programs;
* Ad hoc reciprocal agreements to help address staffing needs; and
“Collaboration is key for health care systems to successfully adapt to changing conditions and prepare for the future,” said Heather Brace, chief people officer of Intermountain, who also serves as co-chairwoman of Evolve Health Alliance
Maxine Carrington, chief people officer at Northwell and the alliance’s other co-chairwoman, said that “health systems around the country relied on each other’s expertise during the pandemic in ways we had not experienced before."
Jim Dunn, Atrium's chief people and culture officer, said that "this type of knowledge sharing will provide the foundation for leading through challenges we have yet to imagine."
A trigger point in forming the alliance came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when Northwell and Intermountain worked collaboratively to address each system’s projected staffing shortfalls due to surges in the number of patients coming to their care sites.
To meet demand, Intermountain deployed 48 team members to Northwell, which later reciprocated. Positive staff feedback led to the idea of forming a broader alliance.
336-727-7376