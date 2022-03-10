Atrium joins healthcare alliance focused on workforce issues

Atrium Health said Thursday it will be one of six founding members of the Evolve Health Alliance, which is being focused on addressing workforce issues such as diversity, best hiring practices and filling staffing vacancies.

Joining Atrium are: AdventHealth of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; Henry Ford Health System of Detroit; Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake City; Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, N.Y.; and OhioHealth of Columbus, Ohio.

The alliance's efforts will cover Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, according to the system.

A primary goal with the alliance is "working collectively to address key functional areas that will improve the diversity, well-being and engagement of their respective workforces and, ultimately, improve patient care in their respective communities."

The six systems have been collaborating through much of the COVID-19 pandemic on sharing workforce ideas and best practices.

The alliance allows the systems to "collectively develop new resources, so each is better positioned to take on some of the most pressing issues their workforces face today and into the future."

Those include: