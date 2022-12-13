Atrium names new director of Winston-Salem, Charlotte cancer centers

The Atrium Health cancer centers in Winston-Salem and Charlotte have a new top executive in Dr. Ruben Mesa, the healthcare system announced Tuesday.

Mesa has been named president and executive director of Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Levine Cancer Institute.

Mesa also has been appointed as vice dean for cancer programs at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

His appointments go into effect in mid-January. Mesa will be based in Winston-Salem, but will see patients and have an office in both markets.

Mesa currently serves as executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson, and as a professor of medicine at UT Health Science Center San Antonio.

He is an internationally known expert on research and drug development for myeloproliferative neoplasms — a group of chronic leukemias that can cause bone marrow problems, acute leukemia and premature death.

“I am profoundly excited by the tremendous impact on cancer our now-combined and integrated Comprehensive Cancer Center will have in decreasing the burden of cancer in North Carolina and beyond,” Mesa said in a statement.

“Together, we are creating a fully integrated cancer center with two main hubs and many sites that together tackle the cancer burden of a diverse and expanded area through innovative research, increased access to high quality care and clinical trials, trustworthy engagement and outreach and meaningful pipeline programs that foster workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Mesa is replacing Dr. William Blackstock, professor and chairman of radiation oncology at the Wake Forest medical school.

Blackstock has served as interim director of the Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center since February following the unexpected removal of director Dr. Boris Pasche on Feb. 10.

Pasche's departure spurred confusion and frustration among some Baptist employees who contacted the Winston-Salem Journal in February.

That includes a 15-member external advisory board for the Comprehensive Cancer Center, which sent a brief letter dated Feb. 18 to Baptist leadership explaining the reasoning behind the resignation decision.

According to a report on Pasche’s departure in the medical publication The Cancer Letter, the mass resignation of an external advisory board is considered as “highly unusual.”

Mesa also takes over with the Levine institute for Dr. Derek Raghavan, who is retiring in mid-January.

Mesa is responsible for the growth and development of the health system’s National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the entire cancer service line.

“Dr. Mesa is a nationally renowned researcher, academic and oncology expert who has been at the forefront of cutting-edge advancement for cancer prevention, screening and treatment across the country,” said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health, of which Atrium Health is a part.

“Most importantly, he has a patient-first philosophy and will be the chief advocate leading the charge in the battle against cancer.”

Over the past 11 years, Mesa has led or co-led the development of six drugs that have been gained Food and Drug Administration approval for chronic leukemias.

He has been the principal investigator or co-principal investigator for more than 100 cancer clinical trials, including numerous global Phase III trials.

“Throughout his career, Dr. Mesa has been a pioneer in academic medicine, leading global research studies, teaching residents and medical students, and growing services to meet the needs of patients,” said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief academic officer of Advocate Health, Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean.

“He shares our passion for reducing health disparities and translating discovery into the clinical environment and we know his leadership will help us continue to elevate our academic and clinical missions.”