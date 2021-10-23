Atrium, Novant competition heats up in Charlotte

“Population growth in North Carolina’s metros continues to beat forecasts,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

“Lack of health care facilities that lag population growth is a big source of concern for residents.

“I would expect big public pushback if new facilities were artificially limited to protect the financial returns of health care providers,” Walden said.

Baptist-Novant dispute

With the two Triad community hospitals, Baptist and Novant gained a conditional certificate-of-need approval in 2008.

Both appealed the decision favoring their rival, with Novant ending its pursuit in March 2009. Baptist dropped its appeal in December 2009 as part of a settlement.

During a press conference announcing the settlement, the systems said they had reached “a mutually satisfying solution.”

Officials with both systems acknowledged it took the realities of legal expenses of more than $1 million a year, and the prospects of seven to 10 years of litigation and appeals, to persuade them to reach a compromise that allowed both hospitals to open in 2017.