Atrium, Novant refute Medicare payment claims made in state treasurer-commissioned report

Atrium Health and Novant Health Inc. are pushing back hard against accusations by state Treasurer Dale Folwell that they are playing "a shell game" with their Medicare data.

The latest health-care financial report commissioned by Folwell — addressing hospital Medicare payments — was released Tuesday.

Folwell, in return, ratcheted up his accusatorial rhetoric, saying "it is expected that members of the hospital cartel would resort to a tired refrain of attacks every time we release a thoroughly researched and documented report."

"Unlike the North Carolina hospital association, facts and math matter at the treasurer’s office."

Folwell’s primary interest in medical debt is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Folwell and the SHP asked Rice University researchers to review the Medicare payment formula used by the state's hospitals.

The clear focus was on the state’s seven largest systems: Atrium Health (which operates Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center), Cone Health, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health Inc., UNC Hospitals, Vidant Health and WakeMed.

The report from Rice’s Baker Institute for Public Policy determined that 66% of NC hospitals are profiting from Medicare services, and not losing money.

“When we tried to make health care more affordable for state employees and taxpayers, hospital executives claimed they had to overcharge our patients because of their supposed losses on Medicare,” Folwell said.

“As health care becomes increasingly unaffordable, hospital lobbyists have justified their runway price inflation by claiming massive losses on treating Medicare patients,” according to the report summary. “But, their own data contradicts this narrative.

“This (report) raises serious concerns over hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission.”

Atrium started its statement with the "state treasurer’s latest attack against health care systems is based on a flawed and incomplete analysis resulting in invalid conclusions."

"Atrium Health completed a detailed review of the information supplied in the report commissioned by the Treasurer’s office, and it is clear the analysis did not follow the fundamental and basic accounting principle of matching revenue and associated expenses."

Atrium cited as one example of "the many inaccuracies in the treasurer’s report is that it includes 100% of the revenues associated with lifesaving organ transplant procurement but excludes the expenses. This alone is a $39 million error in the study — at just two of our hospitals."

Meanwhile, Novant began its statement with "we are still reviewing the treasurer's report, but the content is an incomplete narrative that utilizes inconsistent data sources and provides an inaccurate picture of our financial results because it reflects hospital data only."

Another point of contention is that two of the officials involved in the Rice report (Vivian Ho, the Baker Institute chairwoman in Health Economics) and the University of Southern California report review (public policy professor Glenn Melnick) have ties to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. is the State Health Plan's insurer.

Community benefits

Rice researchers analyzed the hospitals’ Internal Revenue Service 990 tax filings, community benefit reports and hospitals’ self-reported Medicare Cost Reports, which were drawn from the National Academy for State Health Policy’s Hospital Cost Tool.

North Carolina was one of the 10 states with the highest average hospital Medicare profit margins for the period of 2015-20, according to Medicare Cost Report data.

Only 15 hospitals consistently lost money on Medicare, while 35 hospitals posted profits over all six years in North Carolina, according to Medicare Cost Report data.

Researchers said Medicare losses are often the largest line item of community benefits cited by hospitals to justify their tax exemptions, mergers and price increases.

Researchers found that Novant claimed a Medicare loss that eclipsed all of its other community benefit spending combined in 2019, including charity care and Medicaid losses.

The report determined that Atrium made a $119.2 million profit on Medicare and Medicare Advantage — while claiming to lose $640 million in 2019.

The report also determined that Novant lost $70 million, but claimed to have lost nearly $600 million.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist reported in June that its community benefit spending for fiscal 2020-21 reached a record $611.2 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, up $15 million from the previous report. That’s also compared with $580.8 million for fiscal 2018-19, $450.6 million for 2017-18 and $373.9 million for 2016-17.

Community benefits involve uncompensated care, charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, education, research and community-outreach efforts.

The spending jumps from 2016-17 and 2017-18 mostly reflect Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s acquisitions of High Point and Wilkes medical centers in recent years. Baptist also owns or manages Davie and Lexington medical centers.

“The IRS cannot even demonstrate that it is consistently reviewing non-profit hospitals’ community benefits, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office,” the report found.

“Without reform, nonprofit hospitals face little accountability or transparency to safeguard their commitment to their charitable mission.”

Atrium response

Atrium said that "for abundance of clarity, Atrium Health’s certified 2020 Medicare cost reports, submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, shows (it) incurred unfunded costs of $85 million for care provided at our hospital facilities in North Carolina."

"When taking into account the full care we provided to Medicare patients in North Carolina across all care locations, including care provided within our doctor’s offices, Atrium Health incurred unfunded Medicare costs of $968 million in 2020."

Atrium said its accounting "is consistent with the Medicare analysis computed by DataGen, an independent organization that provides health care policy analysis."

"Additionally, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, an independent congressional agency whose membership includes leading academic and business leaders, has consistently reported to Congress that Medicare payments do not cover the cost of care provided by most hospitals, like Atrium Health."

Atrium stressed that "what we are paid by Medicare (and Medicaid) is set by the government — it is not negotiable."

"As labor, equipment, supplies and inflation continue to drive health care costs higher, the gap between Medicare payments and costs incurred to deliver care we provide has grown in the post-COVID inflationary environment."

Novant, NCHA responses

Novant said there are "physician costs and care provided at (its) medical group clinics and ambulatory surgery centers that are not included in the Medicare Cost Reports, which only capture the hospital side of Medicare shortfalls."

"Our community benefit numbers present a more complete picture of our Medicare losses as they include all components of Medicare.

"We’re actively addressing the deep and complex social factors that have long influenced access to care and health outcomes, and ultimately investing in the health and wellness of our most vulnerable communities.

"Additionally, we provide millions of dollars in financial assistance and unreimbursed health services to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare coverage."

The Atrium and Novant statements come after the N.C. Healthcare Association said Tuesday that the report “continues a pattern of reports that have used misinformation and half-truths and that make inaccurate conclusions.” Cone Health deferred to the NCHA for comment.

“This report, like others the treasurer has commissioned, fails to account for the incredible complexity of our health-care system, including health insurance companies’ role in rising costs, and does nothing to advance affordable, high-quality health-care in our state.

“North Carolina hospitals and health systems stand ready to work with the treasurer and others to design a State Health Plan that is better for all.”

Folwell's claims

During Tuesday’s presentation, Folwell repeated his claims not-for-profit health-care systems operate as “cartels” in terms of how they provide services and how they lack cost transparency.

For example, he alleged Tuesday that some health-care systems have two or three sets of financial books.

Meanwhile, Rice researcher Ho said the “these findings confirm what many economists have suspected for a long time.”

“The hospital prices paid by privately insured patients aren’t just covering the costs of caring for Medicare patients.

“These prices are much higher — high enough to generate a generous profit margin for many hospitals.”

The Rice study is the fourth commissioned by Folwell and SHP addressing the state’s health-care systems and hospitals. Previous reports have focused on charity care compared with the systems’ tax-exemption benefits, the sharp rise in medical debt for many North Carolinians, and the lack of cost transparency.

Folwell said that even though each report represents a different aspect, he stressed that “all of this is connected.”

