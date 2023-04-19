GREENSBORO — A proposed Greensboro hospital for the northwest section of the city has drawn the opposition of Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the City Council.

However, Vaughan said Tuesday during an N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation public hearing they would be supportive of such a facility in east Greensboro.

High Point Regional Health System, an affiliate of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, filed in February a certificate-of-need application with the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.

Baptist’s proposal is to relocate 36 acute-care beds and two operating rooms from High Point Medical Center to a planned $246.5 million Greensboro Medical Center at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road.

“One of my concerns, and a concern that is shared by the city council, is simple,” Vaughan said.

“We believe in equitable access to quality care,” and northwest Greensboro residents already “have many options and are more likely to be privately insured.”

The hearing at the Benjamin Parkway library lasted two hours and drew more than 70 attendees, nearly double the 40-seat capacity of the meeting room.

The divisiveness of the issue was demonstrated in part that of the 19 public speakers, 11 were in opposition and eight supportive.

The proposed hospital is 2.1 miles from a Cone Health facility that opened in May 2022 — a 160,000-square-foot MedCenter Greensboro facility at 3518 Drawbridge Parkway.

The $97 million Cone facility includes an emergency department, ambulatory care center, imaging, physical therapy, cardiology, wellness programs and 13 overall services. It houses a Sagewell Fitness center, swimming pool and teaching kitchen.

The public hearing is the only one planned, and a ruling is expected by July 31. Baptist has projected getting a CON application decision by Sept. 1 and — if approved — construction commencing by December 2024. The goal is opening by July 2026.

Vaughan cited the Drawbridge location and services in her public speaking comments, as well as addressed why Atrium and Baptist chose such a nearby site.

“I would support a hospital if it is located in an area currently underserved or is filling a void. Greensboro has some areas that are virtually health-care deserts,” Vaughan said.

“In my opinion, that would be a more impactful place for Atrium to provide services, rather than a duplication of services already provided in the area,” she said.

Atrium perspective

Kevin High, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, was the presenter for the proposal.

High touted that an Atrium- and Baptist-affiliated Greensboro hospital would provide a high quality of care, safety and services, particularly to lower-income patients.

“This project is about how to most effectively improve access to acute care services in Guilford County,” High said.

“This project is perfectly aligned with the basic principles of the state Medical Facilities Plan” that serves to determine health care needs in regions across the state.

High said that relocating the acute beds and operating rooms represents an efficient means of adding services in Greensboro without hampering care in High Point.

“All residents in Guilford County would have access to our quality of care, regardless of ability to pay,” High said.

Vaughan expressed concern that the proposed location “was chosen because of the demographics, and not based on actual need.”

“We need a partner who is truly interested in providing health care to those who are most in need. In my opinion, (East Greensboro) would be where we would see the biggest impact on people’s health, especially those with fragile health and the elderly.”

“East Greensboro is also where the majority of new jobs are coming and an increase in permits for new housing. This area is poised to see the most growth it has in decades.”

Vaughan also said there is concern that if a patient admitted to the proposed Baptist hospital would require additional or enhanced care, they would be transferred to Baptist in Winston-Salem “where the cost of care is higher and less convenient” for family support.

Cone response

Cone Health has stated boldly its opposition to Atrium’s plans, citing concerns about duplicative services and claims of more expensive health-care services. That includes full-page ads in the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record.

Cone did not make a formal rebuttal to the Baptist presentation during the public hearing, but some of its health-care providers spoke in opposition.

They expressed skepticism that Atrium would provide lower cost care at the proposed hospital.

They cited concern that Atrium would either staff with non-local providers offering services on a limited local basis, or would try to raid Cone staff, particularly emergency personnel, to meet workforce needs and further strain Cone’s staffing needs.

As a result, they said Cone could be forced to respond to the proposed hospital by increasing its charges.

Kirsten Royster, president of Kernersville Medical Center, shared Novant Health Inc’s opposition to the proposed Atrium hospital in Greensboro.

Royster questioned the need for the hospital when state regulators already approved the transfer of three operating rooms from High Point for an ambulatory surgical center at the Horse Pen Creek site.

“The GMC application has failed to answer several important questions, such as why there is a need for an ambulatory surgical center and hospital at the same address,” Royster said. “It has not answered what is the cumulative impact of High Point losing five ORs and 36 beds.

“It has not proven the need for the project in the projected community, and it ignores that this area is rich in health-care resources” when counting other community hospitals in the Triad, she said.

Local thoughts

Public speakers supporting the proposal said it would provide Greensboro residents with an additional health-care option and a feeder program into specialty care in Atrium Health facilities in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

Having another option for expanded and enhanced Atrium care were other reasons supporters cited, as well as personal dissatisfaction with access to care with Cone.

Speakers opposing the proposal questioned Atrium’s motives, including why it would build it in an affluent area of northwest Greensboro and Guilford, and what new-to-the-community providers and services it would add that doesn’t already exist.

Some public speakers shared Vaughan’s concerns that Atrium was not addressing need, but rather profits, with the proposed hospital, and that those profits would be sent back to Charlotte rather than reinvested in the local community.