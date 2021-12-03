Atrium terminates more than 300 for refusing COVID-19 vaccine. It’s less than 1% of the company’s workforce.

Atrium Health confirmed Friday that 324 employees, or 0.5% of its 64,750 workforce, failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate and were fired from their jobs.
Employees were given until Nov. 30 to get either the two-dose regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the one-dose regimen of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Atrium declined to say how many employees of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem were terminated. Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including 14,000 employees in Forsyth County.
Charlotte NPR station WFAE reported in October that, based on an Atrium memo sent to employees, more than 5,700 employees had not complied with the mandate as of Oct. 22.
Terminated employees were offered career transition assistance, Atrium said.
The health care system did not disclose how many employees received medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine mandate. Exempted employees are required to be tested weekly for COVID-19.
"We respect our teammates' right to privacy, and that includes both their vaccination status and employment status," Atrium said in a statement.
"We have been very clear with our teammates about the consequences of not meeting our vaccination requirement."
In most instances, regular state unemployment benefits — currently up to 13 weeks — are provided for employees whose job ends for reasons beyond their control.
But people who are fired or quit their jobs because they refuse to follow their employer’s vaccine requirements should not expect to receive unemployment benefits, N.C. Commerce Department spokesman Larry Parker said in September.
Atrium emphasized that "more than 99.5% have chosen to be in compliance with this requirement and to help us provide the safest care and work environment possible."
"The science and data are clear — vaccines save lives and having a workforce properly protected helps ensure patient safety, as well as preventing spread between co-workers," Atrium said.
Atrium has cited Biden administration vaccine mandate requirements for healthcare systems that receive federal funding, such as from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or government contracting.
"Pending any legal challenges, this requirement makes it clear that anyone working in a healthcare setting can likely expect COVID-19 vaccination to be a condition of employment going forward," Atrium said.
Novant, Cone mandates
Novant Health Inc. said in September that 175 workers were fired for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Novant said it considers those employees as having voluntarily resigned from their jobs.
More than 99% of Novant’s more than 35,000 employees are in compliance, the Winston-Salem based health care system said. It has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
Novant declined to say where the fired employees worked, so it’s unclear how many workers were let go in Forsyth. The workers were spread across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient sites.
Exempt Novant employees are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment and eye-wear protection while working.
“These added safety measures are in place to ensure patient and team-member safety and preserve staffing levels,” Novant said Sept. 21.
Cone Health has about 13,000 employees systemwide.
In July, the Greensboro health care system set an Oct. 1 deadline for employees to complete the two-dose regimen. That was later extended to Oct. 28.
Cone said in October that more than 99% of its workforce met the vaccine mandate, with 74 opting not to comply.
“We know that this was not an easy decision for some of our team members,” Cone chief executive Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said in October.
“We respect diversity of thought and religious beliefs, and we are grateful that so many of our dedicated staff have decided to remain a vital part of our team as we continue to make patient health and safety our top priority.”
