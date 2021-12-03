Atrium terminates more than 300 for refusing COVID-19 vaccine. It’s less than 1% of the company’s workforce.

"We have been very clear with our teammates about the consequences of not meeting our vaccination requirement."

In most instances, regular state unemployment benefits — currently up to 13 weeks — are provided for employees whose job ends for reasons beyond their control.

But people who are fired or quit their jobs because they refuse to follow their employer’s vaccine requirements should not expect to receive unemployment benefits, N.C. Commerce Department spokesman Larry Parker said in September.

Atrium emphasized that "more than 99.5% have chosen to be in compliance with this requirement and to help us provide the safest care and work environment possible."

"The science and data are clear — vaccines save lives and having a workforce properly protected helps ensure patient safety, as well as preventing spread between co-workers," Atrium said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atrium has cited Biden administration vaccine mandate requirements for healthcare systems that receive federal funding, such as from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or government contracting.