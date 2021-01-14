Atrium to have mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Winston-Salem. It's the second such site planned for the city.

Atrium Health said Thursday it plans a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in the Winston-Salem area as part of its 1-million-dose public-private partnership initiative.

Atrium's statement said that Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Stadium and a "soon-to-be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative."

"More details will be shared in the coming days on the process and timing for each of the mass vaccination events."

Atrium spokesman Chris Berger confirmed the local Atrium site “will be a separate event” from the Forsyth County mass-vaccination site announced Tuesday by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Berger said the Atrium event will help “ensure everyone that wants to be vaccinated, and is eligible, can receive a vaccine.”

Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth County manager, said Thursday that the county health department "wasn't made aware of these (Atrium) efforts, so we are not participating at this time."

Cohen told legislators that Forsyth would have one of nine mass-vaccination sites in North Carolina with a combined goal of 45,500 shots per week from the sites.