Atrium to have mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Winston-Salem. It's the second such site planned for the city.

Atrium Health said Thursday it plans a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in the Winston-Salem area as part of its 1-million-dose public-private partnership initiative.
Atrium's statement said that Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Stadium and a "soon-to-be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative."
"More details will be shared in the coming days on the process and timing for each of the mass vaccination events."
Atrium spokesman Chris Berger confirmed the local Atrium site “will be a separate event” from the Forsyth County mass-vaccination site announced Tuesday by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Berger said the Atrium event will help “ensure everyone that wants to be vaccinated, and is eligible, can receive a vaccine.”
Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth County manager, said Thursday that the county health department "wasn't made aware of these (Atrium) efforts, so we are not participating at this time."
Cohen told legislators that Forsyth would have one of nine mass-vaccination sites in North Carolina with a combined goal of 45,500 shots per week from the sites.
On Thursday, DHHS said the Forsyth Department of Public Health will have oversight of the site in the county. That site could be operational in early February, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist.
Forsyth manager Dudley Watts said Tuesday that the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is being considered as the local mass-vaccination site cited by Cohen. The Forsyth Board of Commissioners is expected to address using the fairgrounds at Thursday's meeting.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest University owns the Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum and Truist Field, which could be potential sites for Atrium’s local initiative.
Meanwhile, the Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Jan. 19. The effort is part of the DHHS mass-vaccination initiative.
The vaccinations are appointment-only and for those 75 and older in the first subgroup of the state's Phase 1B vaccination plan. The groups project starting with a 750 vaccination per day rate.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that DHHS will adjust its first subgroup Phase 1B vaccination format to begin including individuals ages 65 to 74.
The Forsyth and Guilford sites are the only ones DHHS has planned for the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.
Residents from other counties can come to the local sites.
“These partners were selected because they were able to rapidly increase the number of vaccines they could deliver as part of this effort,” Cohen said in a statement Thursday.
Healthcare providers were selected based on their ability to administer a large number of vaccine doses, or to provide access to vaccine doses to marginalized communities.
N.C. Emergency Management and the N.C. members of the National Guard are providing support in some locations, such as Forsyth County for the National Guard since Monday.
Atrium initiative
In October, Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist combined into one entity under the Atrium umbrella.
Atrium is being joined in the 1-million vaccination pledge by July 4 by Honeywell, which has its headquarters in Charlotte, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
The Tepper organization is led by David Tepper, owner of the Charlotte Panthers, which oversees Bank of America Stadium.
The public-private initiative is being conducted in cooperation with DHHS.
Novant Health Inc. could not be immediately reached for comment on whether it is participating in the Atrium initiative in Forsyth or Mecklenburg, or planning its own local mass-vaccination site.
The only groups assigned by DHHS to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth are the county health department, Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist.
Atrium did not disclose what percentage of the doses it projects being dedicated to the Charlotte area and to the Winston-Salem area.
Novant and Wake Forest Baptist have said they will provide vaccine to individuals in their respective network systems as they become eligible in DHHS' four-phase vaccination approach.
Honeywell said it would contribute its logistical expertise "to streamline the vaccination process."
Cooper said the mass-vaccination site initiative advances the goal of "getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible."
“Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”
Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said the initiative is one method "to defeat this virus, allow children to return to school and help local businesses return to normal operations.”
