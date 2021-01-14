Atrium to have mass covid-19 vaccination site in Winston-Salem.

Atrium Health said Thursday it plans a mass-vaccination site in the Winston-Salem area as part of its 1-million vaccination initiative.
Atrium's statement said the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Stadium and a "soon-to-be determined location in the Winston-Salem area will serve as initial venues to contribute to this public-private initiative."
"More details will be shared in the coming days on the process and timing for each of the mass vaccination events."
Atrium could not be immediately reached for comment about what sites it is considering in Winston-Salem.
In October, Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist combined into one entity under the Atrium umbrella.
Atrium is being joined in the 1-million vaccination pledge by July 4 by Honeywell, which has its headquarters in Charlotte, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
The Tepper organization is led by David Tepper, owner of the Charlotte Panthers, which oversees Bank of America Stadium.
The public-private initiative is being conducted in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, told legislators Tuesday that Forsyth would have one of nine mass-vaccination sites in North Carolina with a combined goal of 45,500 shots per week from the sites.
It was unclear Thursday whether the Atrium site is part of that effort, which is projected to begin in early February.
Neither Cohen nor DHHS officials have responded to questions asking for details about the planned Forsyth mass-vaccination site.
Forsyth County manager Dudley Watts said Tuesday that the fairgrounds is being considered as the local mass-vaccination site cited by Cohen. The Forsyth Board of Commissioners is expected to address using the fairgrounds at Thursday's meeting.
Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager, said Thursday that the county Department of Public Health "wasn't made aware of these (Atrium) efforts, so we are not participating at this time."
Novant Health Inc. could not be immediately reached for comment on whether it is participating in the Atrium mass-vaccination initiative in Forsyth or Mecklenburg, or planning its own local mass-vaccination site.
The only groups assigned by DHHS to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth are the county health department, Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist.
Novant and Wake Forest Baptist have said they will provide vaccine to individuals in their respective network systems as they become eligible in DHHS' four-phase vaccination approach.
Honeywell said it would contribute its logistical expertise "to streamline the vaccination process."
Gov. Roy Cooper said the mass-vaccination site initiative advances the goal of "getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible."
“Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”
Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and chief executive, said the initiative is one method "to defeat this virus, allow children to return to school and help local businesses return to normal operations.”
Meanwhile, the Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Jan. 19. The effort is part of the DHHS mass-vaccination initiative.
The vaccinations are appointment-only and for those 75 and older in the first subgroup of the state's Phase 1B vaccination plan. The groups project starting with a 750 vaccination per day rate.
North Carolinians are not limited by their county of residence in getting the vaccine.
