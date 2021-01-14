Atrium to have mass covid-19 vaccination site in Winston-Salem.

It was unclear Thursday whether the Atrium site is part of that effort, which is projected to begin in early February.

Neither Cohen nor DHHS officials have responded to questions asking for details about the planned Forsyth mass-vaccination site.

Forsyth County manager Dudley Watts said Tuesday that the fairgrounds is being considered as the local mass-vaccination site cited by Cohen. The Forsyth Board of Commissioners is expected to address using the fairgrounds at Thursday's meeting.

Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager, said Thursday that the county Department of Public Health "wasn't made aware of these (Atrium) efforts, so we are not participating at this time."

Novant Health Inc. could not be immediately reached for comment on whether it is participating in the Atrium mass-vaccination initiative in Forsyth or Mecklenburg, or planning its own local mass-vaccination site.

The only groups assigned by DHHS to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth are the county health department, Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist.

Novant and Wake Forest Baptist have said they will provide vaccine to individuals in their respective network systems as they become eligible in DHHS' four-phase vaccination approach.