Newsweek magazine has ranked Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist at No. 143 in its 2023 list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals.

There were 176 hospital cancer centers cited in the report.

Baptist is the only Triad hospital-linked cancer center in the rankings, and among five in North Carolina. Duke University Hospital at No. 14, while UNC Hospitals at No. 42, Duke Regional Hospital at No. 80 and CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern at No. 165.

Baptist has the only N.C. cancer center with a notable treatment designation, listed for breast cancer.

Baptist contains the Triad’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Atrium Health Levine Cancer.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to compile the list. According to Newsweek, the list was compiled from a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics and patient experience.