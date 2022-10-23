Atrium Wake Forest Baptist hospitals plan emergency response test next week

All Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospitals in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina are conducting a full-scale emergency response between 8 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

In order to meet regulatory obligations set by the Joint Commission, Baptist is required to participate in exercises twice a year, and one must be at full scale.

Participating hospitals are the main Ardmore campus in Winston-Salem, along with those in Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and North Wilkesboro. Local emergency personnel are likely to participate as well.

The exercise is designed to review the preparedness levels of leadership, staff and community partners to respond to and manage any major incident that could affect the specific hospital or another hospital in the Baptist system.

Atrium said a secondary objective of the exercise will be to manage continued and sustained operations after an incident.

The system said there will be no disruption to patient care at the hospital, "although patients and visitors may notice activity around the hospital."

The system specifically mentioned Wilkes Medical Center in the news release when it comes to no disruption of patient care because the exercise could be more noticeable there than the other hospitals.

“These exercises are extremely crucial and necessary to the safety of our patients, visitors and teammates," said Ken Bishop, Baptist's director of emergency management and business continuity.

“While our hope is to never have to use the skills learned through these trainings, we must always be ready for any unseen incidents or events and be the best trained system for those who rely on us.”