Patients and visitors to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s emergency department are now required to go through a metal detector before entering.

Atrium said Monday that walk-thru metal detectors have been installed at the adult emergency department on the main Ardmore campus, with construction underway for Brenner Children’s emergency department.

Davie and Wilkes medical centers are utilizing metal detectors, while they are being installed at High Point and Lexington medical centers.

The Atrium facilities join Forsyth Medical Center in having metal detectors, which were installed in early 2022. Cone Health could not be immediately reached on its metal detector plans.

Weapons, such as firearms, knives or blades, brass knuckles, mace or pepper spray, already are prohibited on all Baptist property.

Only law enforcement personnel with statutory authority to enforce federal, state, city or county laws are permitted to carry weapons on Baptist property.

The metal detectors are a reflection of increasing workplace threats from weapons, whether people targeting health-care workers in doing their job, or violent community incidents spilling into emergency departments as those injured seek treatment at Baptist’s trauma center.

The primary goal is “to increase safety for teammates, patients and visitors” as part of “making tremendous progress in creating a healing environment free of weapons at all of our facilities,” said Dr. Jason Stopyra, emergency medicine physician and regional medical director for safety and security at Baptist.

Atrium and Baptist could not be immediately reached to determine whether the decision to install metal detectors was spurred by cumulative anecdotal events or recent events.

Novant Health Inc. said there are metal detectors at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“We are committed to the safety and security of all patients and team members while they work and receive care at our emergency departments,’ Novant said in a statement Monday.

“Metal detection screening is a proven way to prevent individuals from entering the facility with a dangerous weapon, and is just one of many tools that our public safety team is using to help ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

Besides the metal detectors, Atrium said it has installed “amnesty boxes” outside emergency department entrances where patients and visitors can voluntarily discard prohibited items, such as firearms and knives, before entering the emergency department.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said Monday that it has not taken a stance with its membership on metal detectors

“Violence is one of the nation’s major public health and safety concerns, both in our communities and workplaces,” the NCHA said in a statement.

“The association encourages and supports North Carolina hospitals as they continue their proactive work to keep hospitals safe places for care and healing.”

Atrium said its policy was spurred in recognition that “according to the U.S. Department of Labor, workplace violence is a recognized hazard in health care.”

Stopyra, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said having metal detectors “is a very important piece in our approach to prevent workplace violence incidents.”

“We have zero tolerance for all forms of abuse directed toward our staff, and this is just another step in helping to prevent violence.”

Kevin Leonard, director of security at Baptist, said that metal detectors “will not prevent all forms of violence, but they can greatly minimize the opportunity for violent events involving weapons.”

National trend

Violence within the emergency department is an area of concern for both the staff and public, according to a 2020 study sponsored by the American College of Emergency Medicine.

“Emergency physicians and nurses express a great deal of concern for their personal safety,” according to the study. “The use of weapons in events occurring in the ED has prompted a call for the widespread use of metal detectors.”

However, researchers found there has been some resistance to installing metal detectors “regarding concerns over the creation of a bad image.”

According to the study, women were more likely than men to prefer the use of a metal detector.

A December 2021 report in Health Facilities Management found that hospitals adding metal detectors is in part another ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of increasing incivility toward health-care workers.

Other security measures being installed by more hospitals include panic buttons in the registration areas, triage and the nursing stations to command security centers.

“Most of the time if it is a gun, it’s someone with a concealed-carry license who forgot to leave the weapon at home or in their vehicle locked away safely,” said Dan Yaross, who is on the board of directors for International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety.

“But, we have been able to prevent everything from pocketknives to corkscrews from entering the facility.

“A best practice for implementing a magnetometer process is to make it a minimum two-person post, and at least one of those officers should be armed.”

Paul Sarnese, IAHSS’ president, said that health care facilities “must conduct an assessment of the environment and the organization’s culture to ensure that a metal detector would be acceptable to the community and clientele they serve.”

Yaross said that “we absolutely believe that because of the increase of workplace violence and violence that can make its way to a hospital’s doorsteps, this process shouldn’t be considered a luxury.”

“It’s our duty to recognize potential dangers and develop a practical mitigation strategy to keep everyone safe.”