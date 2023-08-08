Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Tuesday it has hired interim medical specialist Dr. David Zaas as its next system president, effective Sept. 1.

It is the No. 2 executive post for the Winston-Salem system. Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag is the system's chief executive.

Zaas also will be a professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Zaas most recently served as chief executive for the Charleston division of the Medical University of South Carolina Health, as well as chief clinical officer for the entire system and a professor in its medical school.

"I am so privileged to join the outstanding team at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist at such a pivotal time, and I am extremely grateful for this unique opportunity,” Zaas said in a statement. “With its rich, 100-year legacy of excellence, Wake Forest Baptist is one of the top academic health systems in the country.

"I am excited to help build on its strong foundation to prepare us for the next 100 years and help us make an even greater impact on the health of our communities throughout the state and beyond.”

Zaas succeeds Dr. Kevin High, who is transitioning after eight years as system president to a new role as vice chief academic officer for Advocate Health's academic learning health system. High has been with Baptist since 1993. He will begin his new duties Sept. 1.

Baptist serves as the academic medical center for Advocate, which is the parent company of Atrium Health of Charlotte and Advocate Aurora of Milwaukee. Freischlag serves as Advocate Health's chief academic officer.

Zaas will represent Baptist on the Advocate Health board and its health executive leadership team.

Baptist said High will continue to see patients in internal medicine and infectious diseases, as well as continue his research activities with the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging.

Freischlag cited Zaas' expertise in academic medicine as a key component for his hiring.

“He is an accomplished leader in academic medicine as a physician, scientist and educator, and he will help guide us, as the academic core of Advocate Health, as we work together to improve the lives of those in our communities, our nation and the world," Freischlag said.

Zaas will have executive responsibility for Baptist’s clinical enterprise, including all patient care services, operations, strategy and growth. This includes inpatient hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician management, and oversight of co-management teams, nursing and administration and support services.

Zaas is familiar with the North Carolina health-care system, having been president of Duke University's Raleigh hospital and vice chairman of the Department of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine.

Zaas' wife, Aimee, is a professor of infectious diseases at Duke's medical school, and program director for the internal medicine residency program.

As a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician, Zaas' research has focused on improving outcomes from lung transplantation and he is actively engaged in the education of students and graduate trainees.

Atrium did not disclose Zaas' compensation package.

For fiscal 2021, the latest available, High received a 9.4% increase in base salary to $817,598, incentive and bonus pay rose 50% to $438,008, and a 20% increase in total compensation of $1.71 million.