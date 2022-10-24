Atrium Wake Forest Baptist opens 24/7 urgent care clinic in Kernersville

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has opened an urgent-care clinic in Kernersville that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, its first such clinic.

The clinic is at 111 Gateway Center Drive and is open year-round, including on holidays.

The clinic provides adult and pediatric urgent-care services, along with on-site X-rays and a separate waiting area for pediatric patients. Appointments are not required and walk-in patients are accepted.

The clinic is aimed at treating patients with symptoms that include: fever; sinus infections and allergies; cold or flu symptoms; minor cuts, burns or skin rashes; animal and insect bites; sprains and minor bone fractures; ear and eye infections; and cough.

“This new location allows us to increase access to health care for everyone in our community, especially families with children, when they have unexpected illnesses or minor medical emergencies,” Dr. Chad Miller, chairman of emergency medicine at Baptist.

When further consultations or treatments are necessary, clinic providers have direct access to the resources and specialists at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Brenner Children’s Hospital.

People do not have to be existing Baptist patients to be seen at the clinic.

Anyone unsure about the level of care they need can reach a Baptist emergency medicine specialist around the clock through their myWakeHealth account or by going to wakehealth.edu/get-care.

Cone Health and Novant Health say they do not have a 24/7 urgent care clinic in the Triad.

Baptist also has opened a second Forsyth County occupational medicine clinic next door to the urgent care clinic at 109 Gateway Center Drive. That clinic is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Baptist's other occupational medicine clinic is at 2295 E. 14th St. in Winston-Salem.

Having the occupational health clinic on the same campus "allows us to increase access to health care for our local workforce,” said Danielle Lamphier, Atrium's vice president for Enterprise Employer Services.

Services available at the occupational health facility include physicals for N.C. Transportation Department employees, workers’ compensation injury treatment, drug testing and respirator fit testing.