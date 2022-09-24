Atrium Wake Forest Baptist plans wellness center for Metropolitan Village

The Metropolitan Village mixed-use development in east Winston-Salem will contain a dedicated space for community wellness services from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The confirmation of Baptist as the medical partner for Metropolitan Village came during a ground-breaking event Thursday for the $65 million project that sits east of U.S. 52 adjacent to United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church.

It is part of the church's “Beyond the Sanctuary” ministry headlined by 324 new residential units first announced in March.

The Baptist contribution includes 8,000 square feet in collaboration with Liberty Atlantic Development Partners. It will feature health and wellness coaches and nurse navigators "who can work directly with residents on their goals and needs."

Another Baptist development involves the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity moving its headquarters to the development.

"Through research, health education and training, health promotion and literacy, and social justice programs, Metropolitan Village can become a place where we all work to reduce health disparities and improve the quality of life," said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Baptist, dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Atrium.

"We are honored to have been entrusted with this unique opportunity.”

The Angelou Center promotes health equity through interdisciplinary community-engaged research, health education and training, health promotion, and literacy and social justice initiatives.

"An important part of building trust is becoming a part of the community we seek to serve and is why we are looking forward to moving into our new home in Metropolitan Village," said Goldie Byrd, the center's director.

"Our goal is to leverage this opportunity to empower and serve this very important community by first understanding its needs and priorities and working collaboratively to achieve health equity.”

Terry Hales Jr., executive vice chief academic officer for the Wake Forest medical school, said that “a strong Metropolitan Village makes for a stronger Innovation Quarter by improving the mental, physical, spiritual and financial well-being of its residents, resulting in a stronger workforce.”

Jaron Norman, principal with Liberty Atlantic, has said the development would not only have apartments, but retail spaces and space to provide health-related services. The site plan calls for a total buildout of 325 units, including some townhouses.

The property where the complex will be developed is owned by several entities: The church owns part of the land, while most of it is owned by National Investors of the Triad LLC and Seeyah III LLC and under a long-term lease to First West End LLC, a corporation formed from the church for the redevelopment. Another church, First Calvary Church of Winston-Salem, owns a small part of the property and is leasing it to the development long-term.

The project represents the first major step in bringing to life the East End Master Plan, a city effort that is designed to connect some of Winston-Salem’s lower-income neighborhoods to the east of U.S. 52 with the high-tech aspirations of the Innovation Quarter on the west side of that highway.

Church and Liberty officials said the development "is centered around strategies to ensure that residents and community members have access to the tools and resources that will help them thrive mentally, physically, spiritually and financially."

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has called the planned complex “a transformative project and ... a long-deserved investment in East Winston.”

The Rev. Alvin Armstead Jr., the church’s pastor, said in March the partnership with Liberty shows the church is “committed to transforming East End into a thriving and healthy community that embraces the rich culture and history of East Winston.