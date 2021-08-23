Atrium Wake Forest Baptist reinstates tighter visitor restrictions

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is reinstating certain visitor restrictions Tuesday in response to the continuing community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The restrictions cover adult inpatient, maternity and surgical services and procedural areas.

Meanwhile, no visitors are permitted for adult patients who are COVID-19 positive, and for those suspected of having COVID-19. There is an exception for individuals in end-of-life situations.

The changes affected the main Baptist hospital, as well as those in Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and Wilkesboro.

Most of the Baptist restrictions are similar to those reinstated by Novant Health Inc., also effective Tuesday, and Cone Health that began Aug. 9.

Those healthcare systems had relaxed some COVID-19 visitor restrictions on March 15, including allowing for two visitors per patient.

At the Baptist hospitals, one healthy adult family member or support person may accompany or visit adult patients between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.; they can also stay overnight at the patient's bedside.

The family member or support person may switch during the same day; however, visitors should switch in locations away from patient-care areas.