Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist team on kidney disease research

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Renalytix and Atrium said the partnership “is closely aligned with the core precision medicine and healthy aging sectors that are a focus of iQ Healthtech Labs.”

The initial target is diabetes-associated kidney disease, which is a critical health-care need in the region served by the two systems.

Atrium said that “costs and patient suffering related to diabetes and its associated complications are increasing at unsustainable rates.”

“Detecting patients at risk for rapid progression of kidney disease at early, treatable stages is challenging,” said Dr. Barry Freedman, chief of nephrology at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

“Patients with diabetic kidney disease at high risk for progression to the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant can be detected earlier and receive intensive blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and lifestyle management and referral to specialists.

“We expect the outcomes to be very positive for our patients and for our health system.”