Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist team on kidney disease research

One of the first research collaborations for a combined Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health will involve an advanced clinical care model addressing kidney health.
Atrium became the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October.
The research also involves Wake Forest School of Medicine and Renalytix AI Plc.
Renalytix is a United Kingdom-based company known as an artificial intelligence-enabled, in vitro diagnostics company focused on kidney disease.
The goal is reducing kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations.
The collaboration will feature the KidneyIntelX bioprognostic platform for early stage diabetic kidney disease risk assessment. It will be available through Atrium’s electronic health record system.
KidneyIntelX is a novel bioprognostic solution that interprets the combination of laboratory results from a simple blood draw and selected electronic health record information using a machine learning algorithm.
The KidneyIntelX risk score assesses a patient’s near-term risk for progressive kidney function decline and failure in the earliest stages of the disease when steps can be taken to preserve kidney health.
Renalytix will have some of its researchers working out of the iQ Healthtech Labs within Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem.
Renalytix and Atrium said the partnership “is closely aligned with the core precision medicine and healthy aging sectors that are a focus of iQ Healthtech Labs.”
The initial target is diabetes-associated kidney disease, which is a critical health-care need in the region served by the two systems.
Atrium said that “costs and patient suffering related to diabetes and its associated complications are increasing at unsustainable rates.”
“Detecting patients at risk for rapid progression of kidney disease at early, treatable stages is challenging,” said Dr. Barry Freedman, chief of nephrology at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
“Patients with diabetic kidney disease at high risk for progression to the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant can be detected earlier and receive intensive blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and lifestyle management and referral to specialists.
“We expect the outcomes to be very positive for our patients and for our health system.”
James McCullough, RenalytixAI’s chief executive, said his company “values this opportunity to demonstrate clear, informative evidence of the value of a comprehensive care solution in a region of the United States particularly challenged by diabetic kidney disease.”
“That evidence is important for clinicians, patients, regulators and payers.”
The collaboration also includes a five-year, multi-center evidence development program across the Atrium region in which patients with chronic kidney disease will receive the KidneyIntelX test as part of a comprehensive care solution to drive quantifiable improvements in patient outcomes.
KidneyIntelX also will be made broadly available to patients with both private and government insurance, including Medicare beneficiaries under the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology expected to be fully implemented in December.
