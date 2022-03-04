Atrium Wake Forest Baptist to close Bowman Gray testing site on Saturday

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths reported for Forsyth so far in March.

That toll follows 73 in January and 69 in February — the highest and second highest monthly totals since the first wave of the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Altogether, there have been 768 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.

Overall, there have been 91,426 cases for the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.

Statewide, 38 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Friday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,763.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday “the worst may be over” from omicron.