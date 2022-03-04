Atrium Wake Forest Baptist to close Bowman Gray testing site on Saturday

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is closing its three no-cost community testing sites in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina as the number of cases and positive test rate continue to drop.
The sites at Bowman Gray Stadium parking lot in Winston-Salem, as well as in High Point and Wilkesboro, will close for good after their 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift Saturday.
The three Baptist test sites opened Jan. 20 in conjunction with DHHS and various community partners.
Combined, the three sites have provided 4,617 tests: 2,054 in Winston-Salem, 1,388 in Wilkesboro and 1,175 in High Point.
“Thankfully, the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region continue to decrease, but we are always ready to step up and help our communities whenever the need arises," Ken Bishop, Baptist’s director of emergency management, said in a statement.
Baptist encourages those who need a COVID-19 test to use other testing resources, but not hospital emergency departments.
Forsyth update
Forsyth County was reported with two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 40 new cases, according to Friday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths reported for Forsyth so far in March.
That toll follows 73 in January and 69 in February — the highest and second highest monthly totals since the first wave of the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 768 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.
Overall, there have been 91,426 cases for the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.
Statewide, 38 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Friday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,763.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday “the worst may be over” from omicron.
“There are still cases, but we’re not in pandemic emergency any more anywhere in North Carolina.”
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 7.4%, down from 8% on Thursday.
The statewide rate was 4.3%, down from 4.9% from Thursday and at its lowest level since 4.2% on Nov. 17.
DHHS officials have said a 5% positive test rate is a key metric for low to moderate COVID-19 spread.
Friday’s update had Forsyth averaging 15 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 2,646 new cases Friday, compared with 2,377 Thursday, 2,243 Wednesday and 1,231 Tuesday.
Monday’s count of 909 was the lowest statewide since July 20, before both the delta and omicron variant surges.
North Carolina has recorded just under 2.6 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,336 patients statewide on Thursday, down 65 from the previous update. The last time hospitalizations were lower was 1,324 on Dec. 5.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped for 35 of the past 36 reports.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 261 COVID-19 patients Thursday, down nine from the previous report.
Statewide, 160 patients are on ventilators, including 31 in the Triad region. There were 29 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including six in the Triad region.
Local infectious-diseases experts say the vast majority of COVID-19 patients remain unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, whether lacking a second dose to be fully vaccinated, or lacking a booster dose for those fully vaccinated. He said it’s the same scenario for those on ventilators.
DHHS said that, as of Feb. 26, unvaccinated patients made up 63.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 69.4% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Individuals who are vaccinated, but not boosted, account for 27.2% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 22% of COVID-19 ICU patients.
Individuals who are vaccinated and boosted account for 9.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 8.6% of COVID-19 ICU patients.
