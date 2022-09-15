Atrium's merger with Illinois group hits snag after regulatory board delays vote.

The prospective mega-merger between Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora has hit a roadblock in Illinois that could slow the process of gaining a necessary approval, according to multiple media sources.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board postponed a vote on the change of ownership for 10 Advocate Aurora facilities in the state. The new date for a vote has not been set, but could be delayed until December.

The board initially voted 3-2 against the request, but opted later to provide the systems with more time to provide additional merger details.

Depending on the media report cited, the postponed vote is either a minor bump or a potential setback.

The combination of Atrium, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Advocate Aurora of Downers Grove, Ill., would create the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the United States.

The proposed transaction, announced May 11, must be approved by state and federal regulators.

The deal could have closed as early as Sept. 30, The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday.

According to Becker's Hospital Review, the review board's vote is needed since the proposed merger would change by at least 50% "the voting members of a nonprofit corporation's board of directors that controls a healthcare facility's operation, license, certification or physical plant and assets."

Atrium and Advocate Aurora said the combined group's board would have equal members from both systems.

Advocate Aurora said in a statement Wednesday that "state statute requires the Review Board to approve all Certificate of Exemption applications that staff have deemed complete."

"Our application was deemed complete last month, thus, we were surprised by today's delay and will work with the Review Board to address their questions.

"Please know we continue to work with other appropriate regulators and remain confident our combination is still on track to close by the end of the year."

Atrium said in a statement that "there are a number of regulatory bodies that have asked for information to review related to Atrium Health's proposed strategic combination with Advocate Aurora Health."

"The board in Illinois has indicated it wants to see additional information, and we will continue to share appropriate information."

Background

The combined system would be branded Advocate Health and based in Charlotte with major hubs in Chicago and Milwaukee.

Atrium President and Chief Executive Eugene Woods initially would share chief executive responsibilities with Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate Aurora's president and chief executive, for the first 18 months, after which Skogsbergh would retire and Woods would remain as chief executive.

With markets in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin, the combined organization would serve 5.5 million patients and operate more than 1,000 doctors’ offices and 67 hospitals. It would have more than 7,600 physicians, nearly 150,000 employees and annual revenues of more than $27 billion.

Wake Forest University School of Medicine would be the academic core of the combined entity. The Winston-Salem medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Wake Forest would be the only medical school in the system.

The new corporate entity will be named Advocate Health, with each system continuing to use its respective brand in local markets.

The systems said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

The systems touted their proposed combined clinical excellence — including in medical research and population health — as well as advanced capabilities in data analytics and digital consumer infrastructure as key value accelerators.

There would be an overall $2 billion pledge “to disrupt the root causes of health inequities across both rural and urban underserved communities,” as well as a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Reactions

There has been some criticism of the merger, which opponents say could raise health-care costs.

Chief Healthcare Executive, a trade publication, reported Wednesday that SEIU Healthcare, which represents more than 90,000 union workers in the Midwest, said in August it opposed the deal without assurances that hospitals in the Chicago area wouldn’t be shuttered to preserve profits.

“SEIU Healthcare asserts that the proposed Advocate Aurora Health-Atrium Health merger risks access to affordable healthcare across Chicagoland and in medically underserved communities,” the union said in an Aug. 24 letter to the Illinois board.

The N.C. Attorney General's Office, which conducts anti-trust reviews of hospital merger applications, has said it "intends to closely watch this deal."

In February, in response to Cone Health and Sentara ending their merger talks, state Attorney General Josh Stein released a statement in which he said “I have real concerns about this trend ... wave of hospital consolidations.”

He cited at that time HCA and Mission in Asheville, Novant Health Inc. and New Hanover Regional in Wilmington, and Wake Forest and Atrium — all of which he ultimately approved from an antitrust review.

“Bigger doesn’t always mean better,” Stein said. “In fact, it often means worse and more expensive.

“My office takes its role in scrutinizing proposed combinations seriously. I encourage all hospital directors to be certain that consolidation is actually in the interest of the patients and communities they serve before pursuing it.

The N.C. Healthcare Association expressed its support for hospital mergers in general, saying they can provide: standardization of clinical protocols, medical staff integration and other moves that can help to lower health care costs; joining of services and investments to improve facilities and services; reduction in annual operating expenses; enhanced negotiating power for things like negotiating with labor workforce staffing agencies; and improved outcomes for patient and reduced readmission rates, “including if the health systems dig in together to focus on improving health equity as they say they will.”

State treasurer Dale Folwell, who has been a fierce critic of major hospital mergers, said in May that the Atrium-Advocate merger “raises many red flags, chief among those is the monopolistic nature of the alliance.”

“Research consistently shows mergers and acquisitions do not deliver on hospital executives’ promises, but instead trigger higher costs, reduced access and the same or lower level of care.”