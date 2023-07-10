Atrium Health said it has received $95,000 in grants from the American Cancer Society to provide transportation for patients receiving cancer treatment.

A $30,000 grant has been provided to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston-Salem.

A $65,000 grant was sent to Atrium's Levine Cancer Levine Children’s Hospital in greater Charlotte.

The funding allows Levine Cancer officials in greater Charlotte and Baptist’s Office of Cancer Health Equity in Winston-Salem to distribute assistance, such as gas cards, bus passes and ride share services, to patients experiencing transportation challenges throughout the region.

In a study presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Quality Care Symposium, American Cancer Society researchers found that cancer survivors who delayed care due to lack of transportation were more likely to use emergency departments and had the highest risk of all-cause and cancer-specific mortality.