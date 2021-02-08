Attic fire displaces two in Winston-Salem

A man and his mother were displaced from their home Monday night when a fire that may have started from a fuse box spread into the attic of their home at 5023 Lansing Drive, reports show.

Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that the fire was called in about 5:55 p.m. and brought under control by 6:14 p.m.

DeShaun Robinson, who lives at the house with his mother, Delores Little, said that an old fuse box started smoking and apparently started a fire that made its way into the attic. Robinson said his mother was alone in the house when the fire started, and that he discovered it when he arrived home.

Robinson said he and his mother would be staying with a relative. Ramsey said the fire department had not officially determined the cause of the fire. No one was injured.

