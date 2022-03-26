Attica documentary up for Academy Award features local man

James Asbury doesn't need to watch all of "Attica," a documentary on a bloody prison uprising that is among the nominees for Best Documentary at Sunday's Academy Awards.

He lived it.

Fifty years on, Asbury is still living with the trauma from the five-day siege at the Attica Correctional Facility that ended in a bloodbath. In all, 39 people — 29 inmates and 10 guards — were killed when police opened fire in a hasty attempt to restore order.

The slain included one of Asbury's friends, who shielded him from gunfire and was consequently struck down by a bullet.

"I see him in the beginning of the film, and it takes me places," Asbury said of his friend. "All I can hear, all I can envision are the bullets shredding our tents, which were sheets really. He got hit as he was pulling me down, and this brings it all back."

A Winston-Salem resident since 1993, Asbury, 71, is among the former Attica prisoners featured throughout director Stanley Nelson's gripping account of the Attica rebellion and subsequent slaughter.

During a recent panel discussion on Attica in Washington D.C., organizers showed the documentary, which was released on Showtime last year.

"I had to go across the street," Asbury said. "Showtime sent me a copy when it was completed, and I haven't watched it. It's still rough."

Asbury was 20 years old in 1971 when he was sent to Attica in upstate New York to serve five months for violating his probation. A Rochester, N.Y., native, Asbury battled a substance use disorder while a young man that landed him in the correctional system.

He had previously been in prisons that were geared more toward training young people, letting them get their high school equivalency diploma or learn a trade.

At the time, New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, trying to position himself as a law-and-order politician, strengthened the state's drug sentences, making them more punitive than rehabilitative, Asbury said.

When Asbury violated his parole, he was sentenced to five months in Attica, a maximum security prison notorious for its horrific conditions and brutal, racist guards who targeted Black and brown inmates.

Former prisoners in the documentary tell of getting one roll of toilet paper a month; random nightly beatings; mail censorship and overcrowded, squalid conditions.

Asbury recalled the tension building within the walls of the prison.

"The anger spiraled out of control," Asbury said. "You could cut it with a knife, it was so tense."

A series of incidents triggered the revolt, with prisoners overtaking the facility and holding 39 guards hostage. In exchange for the hostages, they demanded changes, including more humane conditions as well as amnesty for their role in the uprising.

Prisoners invited members of the media inside the prison to talk to them, document conditions and learn of their demands. Former Winston-Salem Journal reporter Tom Wicker, then an editor with The New York Times, was among the journalists summoned by prisoners to Attica to meet with them and convey their demands to the outside world.

As the revolt dragged on, negotiations broke down, and police eventually stormed a prison yard where Asbury and others had gathered. They dropped tear gas and opened fire, killing prisoners and in some cases, the hostages.

"Every bullet that whizzed by me, I winced," Asbury said in the documentary. "Then all of a sudden, it just stopped."

After law enforcement retook the prison, inmates were forced to strip and walk naked through the prison yard with their fingers interlaced behind their heads as guards beat them and forced them to walk through broken glass.

Asbury was put in lockdown until the end of 1971, then released.

"I've been traumatized by it for 50 years. Sometimes, I could suppress it but I've lived with it. Usually, the anniversary comes up and I kind of start shutting down," said Asbury, who said he had to seek psychiatric help to deal with the trauma from the revolt.

He now works with people with substance abuse issues at a local treatment facility.

When filmmakers contacted Asbury about being in the documentary, he said he thought it could help him open up about what happened and shed a light on racism in the penal system.

"Prisons have always been harsh and brutal," he said. "The realness of being in a situation like that, it's still sanitized and suppressed."

