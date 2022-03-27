"Attica" loses to "Summer of Soul" for Oscar Best Documentary Feature

“Attica,” which features a Winston-Salem man, fell short in its bid for an Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature.
The Oscar went to the “Summer of Soul” documentary directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson about the music of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. “Summer of Soul” was favored to win in the Best Documentary Feature category.
James Ashbury, 71, a resident of Winston-Salem since 1993, is one of the former Attica prisoners featured in “Attica.”
The movie from director Stanley Nelson focuses on the 1971 Attica prison uprising as it takes a look at the violence and racism of the prison system. Thirty-nine people — 29 inmates and 10 guards — were killed by police gunfire. The slain included one of Ashbury’s friends, who shielded him from gunfire and was consequently struck down by a bullet.
