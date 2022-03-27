 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

"Attica" loses to "Summer of Soul" for Oscar Best Documentary Feature

  • 0
James Asbury

James Asbury in "Attica."

 Courtesy of Showtime

“Attica,” which features a Winston-Salem man, fell short in its bid for an Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature.

The Oscar went to the “Summer of Soul” documentary directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson about the music of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. “Summer of Soul” was favored to win in the Best Documentary Feature category.

James Ashbury, 71, a resident of Winston-Salem since 1993, is one of the former Attica prisoners featured in “Attica.”

The movie from director Stanley Nelson focuses on the 1971 Attica prison uprising as it takes a look at the violence and racism of the prison system. Thirty-nine people — 29 inmates and 10 guards — were killed by police gunfire. The slain included one of Ashbury’s friends, who shielded him from gunfire and was consequently struck down by a bullet.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert