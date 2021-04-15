Attorney: Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident facing charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot, should be released.

Costner does acknowledge that Donohoe did create a new Telegram chat room after national Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4. Prosecutors allege that Donohoe directed others to delete messages, but Costner said prosecutors have no evidence that Donohoe or others were trying to delete messages "concerning any plan to commit acts of violence on Jan. 6, much less plan an 'insurrection.'"

She also said that Donohoe did not leave North Carolina for Washington, D.C. until 2 a.m. on Jan. 6. He arrived in Washington, D.C. at 6 a.m., and Costner said there's no evidence that Donohoe sent messages for the purpose of planning a stealth attack or that he destroyed, knocked down or even touched barriers to get to the Capitol.

She said that Donohoe's main concern was finding a place to stay and how late he could purchase beer. After the rally, Costner said, he had no ride back because the people he rode with left him behind.

One of the more serious allegations from prosecutors is that Donohoe was seen carrying a riot shield that fellow Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola stole from a Capitol police officer. But Costner said that at the time he was seen on video with the riot shield, he was a "good distance" from the Capitol's entrance, and it would be more than a half-hour before Pezzola would use the riot shield to break a window.