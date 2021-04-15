Attorney: Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident facing charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot, should be released.

The attorney for Charles Joseph Donohoe, the Kernersville resident and local Proud Boys leader facing federal charges in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, said in court papers filed Thursday that her client is not a flight risk and should be released from custody, describing Donohoe as a family man who respects law-enforcement and loves his country.
Lisa Costner, Donohoe's attorney, also pushed back on claims made by federal prosecutors that Donohoe played a pivotal role in leading his fellow Proud Boys in storming the Capitol. In fact, Costner said in court papers, Donohoe went to Washington, D.C. at the last minute and never entered the Capitol, destroyed property or assaulted law-enforcement officers. She said Donohoe also did not encourage anyone else to destroy property or assault law-enforcement officers.
"It is true that the Government has evidence that Donohoe was in communication with other Proud Boys and that he went to Washington, D.C. on January 6," Costner said. "However, whether the Government can prove that Donohoe committed the crimes alleged in the indictment is questionable."
FBI agents arrested Donohoe, 33, on March 17 at The Brewers Kettle, a beer bottle shop and taproom in Kernersville, where he worked for the past four months as a handyman, according to Costner's motion. He faces several charges coming out of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential race. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
The alleged rioters came to Washington, D.C. under the false belief that the election was stolen from former president Donald Trump. Donohoe was charged with three other men, who are either leaders or members of the Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia. Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that has gotten into violent confrontations and is called a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.
He appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. and pleaded not guilty to all charges. A detention hearing scheduled for Monday was postponed because the U.S. Marshals Service had abruptly transported him from the Alamance County Jail to Oklahoma. Costner asked for a continuance so that she could talk to her client. A new date for the detention hearing has not been scheduled but could be held as early as Monday.
Donohoe's background
In a 21-page motion, Costner goes into great detail about Donohoe's background and challenges federal prosecutors' allegations about Donohoe's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. She also includes letters from his grandparents, his girlfriend and the owner of The Brewers Kettle, all urging that Donohoe be released from federal custody. She includes a statement from Donohoe's twin brother, Liam, who relates a story about Donohoe's attempt to save the life of a man on a ski-lift in Winterplace, Va. in 2015.
Andy Kennedy, the owner of The Brewers Kettle, said in a letter that if released, Donohoe would have a job there, saying that Donohoe is kind, selfless, reliable and hardworking.
"His mouth gets him into trouble," he said. "He is not a risk to anyone. He is a natural protector, and friend to everyone, no matter who they are or their beliefs."
Donohoe was in the U.S. Marines from 2006 to 2010, serving two tours in Iraq. After that, he worked as a contractor for the U.S. Department of State. He also worked as a contractor for a company formerly known as Blackwater and then twice renamed as Xe and then Academi. In 2007, a group of its employees killed 17 civilians and injured 20 people in Nisour, Baghdad in Iraq. Four guards were convicted but Trump pardoned them in December 2020.
During his time with Blackwater, he was stationed in remote bases in Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to court papers, he provided civilian defense and disrupted Taliban operations.
Costner said Donohoe was born in Long Branch, N.J., and moved with his mother and his brother Liam to North Carolina when he was 3. His mother, Stuart Picket, lives in East Bend, and his grandparents, Charles and Jacklyn Donohoe, live in Winston-Salem. Donohoe has a total of five siblings, and all but two live in North Carolina, Costner said.
He also has a 4-year-old son from a previous relationship and he has dated Stephanie Burnette since July 2018, according to court documents.
Costner includes several pictures of Donohoe, including one with the Winston-Salem Jaycees during a Christmas Cheers Event. Donohoe and four other Proud Boys were volunteers for the event. Yvette Spears, then-president of the Winston-Salem Jaycees, said members weren't aware that Donohoe and the four other men were affiliated with Proud Boys or that Proud Boys is an alt-right group.
Role on Jan. 6
Costner said prosecutors have no evidence that Donohoe played a leading role in planning the events on Jan. 6.
"Donohoe did not use any force or commit acts of violence during the events of January 6, 2021," she said. "Critically, he did not enter the Capitol Building, nor did he destroy, vandalize, or even move any Government property. He did not assault or harass any law enforcement officer or security guard, nor did he instruct or encourage anyone to act in a violent or destructive manner."
He also did not go into hiding after the event, Costner said. In fact, she said, Donohoe participated in the search for Savannah Childress, a Davidson County girl who was abducted and was later found in Arkansas.
Costner does acknowledge that Donohoe did create a new Telegram chat room after national Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4. Prosecutors allege that Donohoe directed others to delete messages, but Costner said prosecutors have no evidence that Donohoe or others were trying to delete messages "concerning any plan to commit acts of violence on Jan. 6, much less plan an 'insurrection.'"
She also said that Donohoe did not leave North Carolina for Washington, D.C. until 2 a.m. on Jan. 6. He arrived in Washington, D.C. at 6 a.m., and Costner said there's no evidence that Donohoe sent messages for the purpose of planning a stealth attack or that he destroyed, knocked down or even touched barriers to get to the Capitol.
She said that Donohoe's main concern was finding a place to stay and how late he could purchase beer. After the rally, Costner said, he had no ride back because the people he rode with left him behind.
One of the more serious allegations from prosecutors is that Donohoe was seen carrying a riot shield that fellow Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola stole from a Capitol police officer. But Costner said that at the time he was seen on video with the riot shield, he was a "good distance" from the Capitol's entrance, and it would be more than a half-hour before Pezzola would use the riot shield to break a window.
She said there is no other video of Donohoe touching the shield or having any interaction with Pezzola.
Prosecutors also pointed to comments Donohoe made after the event, including that he felt like a "complete warrior." Costner said Donohoe was only bragging.
"This braggadocio in no way supports the Government's theory that he was somehow responsible for the violence that took place," she said.
If released from federal custody, Donohoe would live with his grandparents, Costner said.
In his statement, Liam said he was heartbroken during a recent visit with Donohoe's son. The son had asked Liam to move a box for him, using the word, "please." Liam thanked the son for saying "please," and the son said he used the word as his father had taught him to do.
"That moment was the biggest stab in my heart I have ever felt in that his dad is not home to provide him this structured and loving environment," he said.
