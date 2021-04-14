Attractive nuisances bodies of water bill passes state House

The current law makes the property owner subject to liability if they knew children were likely to trespass; there was an “unreasonable risk” of injury or death; the child did not know they were at risk by trespassing; and the property owner “failed to exercise reasonable care to eliminate the danger or otherwise protect the injured child.”

“This bill just says that if you have a pond used for farm purposes or wildlife and you have made no improvements to attract trespassers, then you just aren’t liable for injury to trespassers,” Zachary said.

However, Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, said during the Judiciary 3 meeting on March 31 that she believes HB228 “is a terrible policy move.”

“A watering hole is going to attract children, and in the summer months, you can’t watch children 24 hours a day. I don’t think that’s realistic.

“If a property owner has knowledge that children are swimming in their pond, the fact that he didn’t put a grain of sand out there, or a diving board, shouldn’t make any difference.

“If (there) is knowledge, they’ve got a duty, in my opinion, to abate that situation,” Butler said. “When children drown because of this, we’re going to be very sorely sad about it.”