Authorities discover the body of missing woman in High Rock Lake in Davidson County

Authorities discovered the body of a missing Lexington woman Thursday in High Rock Lake in Davidson County.

The body of Laura-Michelle Trent was found shortly after 11 a.m. in the lake near Beckner Road, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Trent, 42, was reported missing Tuesday after she was last seen Monday afternoon at the Yadkin River access under the U.S. 64 West bridge that crosses from Davidson County into Davie County, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy will be performed, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating this case.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.

