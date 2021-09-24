Authorities find missing Winston-Salem man

A missing Winston-Salem man has been found, and he's good health, authorities said Friday night.
Thomas O'Neal Covington, 61, was located by Winston-Salem police, police said. Covington was last seen walking Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Avenue.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons had issued a Silver Alert for Covington who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.
John Hinton
