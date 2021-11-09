 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ID person who was struck and killed on U.S. 52 last week in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story breaking

Authorities ID person who was struck and killed on U.S. 52 last week in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A person who was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while walking on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Melissa Kay Strickland, 44, who had no permanent address, died in the incident, Winston-Salem police said. Strickland's next of kin have been notified of her death.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers found Strickland's body at 6:48 a.m. Thursday along U.S. 52 South near the highway's off ramp to Salem Parkway North, police said. 

Body US 52

Winston-Salem police investigate a body found on Southbound U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway, Thursday.

Officers closed the highway for nearly seven hours as the Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit investigated the incident.

Strickland's death was the city's 26th traffic fatality this year, as compared with 22 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News