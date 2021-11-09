Authorities ID person who was struck and killed on U.S. 52 last week in Winston-Salem

A person who was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while walking on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Melissa Kay Strickland, 44, who had no permanent address, died in the incident, Winston-Salem police said. Strickland's next of kin have been notified of her death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found Strickland's body at 6:48 a.m. Thursday along U.S. 52 South near the highway's off ramp to Salem Parkway North, police said.

Officers closed the highway for nearly seven hours as the Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit investigated the incident.

Strickland's death was the city's 26th traffic fatality this year, as compared with 22 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.