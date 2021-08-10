Authorities identify pedestrian who died after being struck by a Davidson County sheriff's deputy's patrol car

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday by a patrol car driven by a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

Marsha Lockhart, 55, of Lexington was the victim of that fatal crash, Lexington police said.

The deputy was driving south on U.S. 29-70 Business at 4:17 a.m. Monday when his patrol car hit Lockhart who was crossing the highway, police said. The deputy called 911, and Lexington police officers responded. Lockhart was declared dead at the scene.

Lexington police haven't identified the sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy, a man, is still on active duty, and there are no immediate plans to conduct an internal investigation, Sheriff Ritchie Simmons of Davidson County has said.

Simmons described the incident as an accident. Simmons declined to identify the deputy, saying he is waiting for Lexington Police Department to complete their investigation.

The deputy was tested for evidence of drug and alcohol use, which is protocol when a deputy is involved in a crash, Simmons said. Simmons has not received the tests' results.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

