 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigate after body recovered from Lake Thom-A-Lex in Davidson County
0 comments

Authorities investigate after body recovered from Lake Thom-A-Lex in Davidson County

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities recovered a body Thursday from Lake Thom-A-Lex in northeastern Davidson County.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies were called to the lake at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that someone jumped from the bridge near the 700 block of Yokley Road, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

A witness told deputies the person jumped from the bridge and resurfaced face down in the water on the bridge's opposite side, the sheriff's office said.

Rescue crews recovered the victim who had died, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately identify the victim.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News