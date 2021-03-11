Authorities investigate after body recovered from Lake Thom-A-Lex in Davidson County

Authorities recovered a body Thursday from Lake Thom-A-Lex in northeastern Davidson County.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies were called to the lake at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that someone jumped from the bridge near the 700 block of Yokley Road, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
A witness told deputies the person jumped from the bridge and resurfaced face down in the water on the bridge's opposite side, the sheriff's office said.
Rescue crews recovered the victim who had died, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office didn't immediately identify the victim.
