 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities issue a Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 comments

Authorities issue a Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woman

{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Friday night for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said.

Stephanie Michelle Moseley, 28, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Moseley was last seen walking away from Forsyth Medical Center at 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, according to the center and the Winston-Salem Public Safety Center's communications center.

Moseley is a white woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds, the center said. Moseley has medium blonde hair with brown eyes.

Moseley was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs, the center said.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Moseley.

Anyone with information about Moseley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700. 

Stephanie Moseley

Stephanie Moseley

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News