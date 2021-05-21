Authorities issue a Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Friday night for a missing Winston-Salem woman, authorities said.

Stephanie Michelle Moseley, 28, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Moseley was last seen walking away from Forsyth Medical Center at 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, according to the center and the Winston-Salem Public Safety Center's communications center.

Moseley is a white woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 143 pounds, the center said. Moseley has medium blonde hair with brown eyes.

Moseley was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs, the center said.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Moseley.

Anyone with information about Moseley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

