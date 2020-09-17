Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing Surry County man

State and local authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing Surry County man.

James Rolph Younger, 83, was last seen on Raven Ridge Trail in Dobson, authorities said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Younger, who is believed to be suffering from a dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Younger is a white man, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, the center said in a statement. Younger has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Younger was last seen wearing a blue checkered button-up shirt, grey slacks and Grey New Balance sneakers, the center said.

Younger was seen driving a dark brown 2002 Buick Century with the license plate number of FDC8384, the center said. The vehicle is missing both of its front hub caps.

Anyone with information about Younger's whereabouts can call the Surry County Sheriff's Office at 336-401-8900 or 911.