Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woman who has her four children with her

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman who has her four children with her, authorities said Saturday.
Heather Nicole Singleton, 30, was last seen at 4290 N. Patterson Ave #6, and she was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, the center said in a statement. The center didn't provide a description of the children.
Singleton's vehicle is a red 1999 Ford Winstar LX minivan with the N.C. license plate, JEH1061.
Singleton stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and she has brown hair and brown eyes, the center said.
Anyone with information about Singleton's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
