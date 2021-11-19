 Skip to main content
Authorities issue Silver Alerts for men missing in Winston-Salem, Clemmons
Authorities issue Silver Alerts for men missing in Winston-Salem, Clemmons

Hoover Braodus Osborne Jr._Silver Alert.jpg

Hoover Braodus Osborne Jr.

 Provided

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for two missing endangered men who are believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to information in news releases, authorities are asking the public's help in finding:

  • Hoover Braodus Osborne Jr. is 55 and described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white shoes in the 6000 block of Meadowbrook Mall Court in Clemmons. If anyone sees Osborne, call Deputy J. Owens at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
  • Tommy G Hargett is 36 and described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and flip flops in the 100 block of MLK Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. If anyone sees Hargett, call T J Palmer at the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

A photograph of Hargett was not included in the news release about him.

