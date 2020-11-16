Authorities look for missing Kernersville man

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a Kernersville man who may have dementia or some other impairment.

Malcom Wayne Crawford, 83, was last seen at 1020 Kingsbridge Road in Kernersville. He is described as a white man standing 5'10" and weighing 174 pounds. Authorities said he was wearing gray pants, a dark gray shirt, a blue beanie, black socks and brown slippers.

Authorities said Crawford could be in a white 2000 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag WSM-8733. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for Crawford, saying he could be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact M. Marso at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by calling 336-727-2112.

