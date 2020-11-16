 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities look for missing Kernersville man
0 comments

Authorities look for missing Kernersville man

{{featured_button_text}}
Malcolm Wayne Crawford

Crawford

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a Kernersville man who may have dementia or some other impairment. 

Malcom Wayne Crawford, 83, was last seen at 1020 Kingsbridge Road in Kernersville. He is described as a white man standing 5'10" and weighing 174 pounds. Authorities said he was wearing gray pants, a dark gray shirt, a blue beanie, black socks and brown slippers.

Authorities said Crawford could be in a white 2000 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag WSM-8733. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for Crawford, saying he could be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact M. Marso at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office by calling 336-727-2112.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News